A 3bhk apartment in Bangalore for a beautiful family

Returning from a hectic day at work, what better than to relax in the luxury of a fine home? While luxury is a relative term and a sprawling bungalow may be out of your budget, there is no reason why buying an apartment should not lead you to your dream home! The owners of this apartment in SJR Watermark, Bangalore, put their faith in the interior designer and decorators at Décor Dreams, which carefully planned a vibrant, colourful décor to reflect the cheerful, trendy nature of the city. Let’s have a look at the intriguing medley of colours, textures and designs that make this residence unforgettable!
What a lovely combination of bright colours and wooden elements in the bedroom! It is cheerful without being jarring and conducive to relaxation while at the same ideal for energising the occupant of this room.
This mix of golden, yellow and cream is a fascinating choice for the living area! The colours and designs on the wall and ceiling impart a lively, playful ambience which is beautifully tempered by the clean lines of the comfortable sofa and trendy coffee table.
Creative designs such as this unique shelf, the innovative television unit, the pretty floral pattern on the wall and elegant wooden door lift the style quotient of the décor manifold.
Pretty mirrors are another excellent feature of the bedroom. The large oval mirror looks glamorous, enhances the sense of space, and is complemented by the three smaller mirrors on the wall. Don’t miss the patterned wallpaper and the beautiful lamp atop a classy bedside table.
Pink is such a happy colour for a bedroom! Teamed with wood, the décor becomes charmingly rustic and welcoming. The wooden flooring, furniture, wall pieces, full-length mirror in a corner, and unique bedside lamps look quaint and appealing.
The wooden star surrounding the ceiling fan is an eye-catching element that harmonises perfectly with the furniture. The space-saving desk and floating shelves increase the cosiness of the environment.
Blue and white is perfect for a calm and restful ambience. Enhanced with creative linear patterns and stylish furniture, the bedroom looks cosy and comfortable.
Delicate curtains and subtle paintings give this room a look of refinement. Large windows ensure plenty of natural light and fresh air.
Evoking the sun, the kitchen is a vivacious space that beckons one despite its evident simplicity. This is a fine example of a beautiful minimalist décor.
Wide or narrow, careful planning can make a lovely retreat of any balcony! The bamboo wall behind the rustic swing is an ingenious accent feature.
Décor Dreams have made generous use of colours and designs to make a bold statement with this residence.