10 ideas for cladding bathroom walls

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Umbau EFH Buchrain, MALMENDIER Innenarchitektur
Bathroom walls have to be water-proof to protect them from the dampness and splashes that they are subject to every day. Wall cladding is a great option for this purpose, as it keeps the bathroom looking good and comes in a variety of options to suit any budget. But, how do you decide on which type of wall cladding is ideal for your bathroom?

Earlier, plastic was the most commonly used material for bathroom wall cladding. However, over the years, technology has evolved to present a range of materials, which are affordable, quick to install and easy to maintain. With the wide variety of materials, you can achieve almost any look in your bathroom. Browse through these 10 ideas for inspiration.

1. Wood look-alike

CASA ROTI, Estudio Meraki
Who doesn’t love the warmth that wood brings to a room?! This bathroom gets a refreshing modern look with wood cladding on every inch of the wall, with matching effects at the base of the shower and the bottom of the basin enhancing is beauty. Set against the neutral tone of the slate grey flooring, the overall look is contemporary and elegant. The wooden tiles stick out in places, adding an element of texture that breaks the monotony of the flat wall.

2. Sophistication with stone

Umbau EFH Buchrain, MALMENDIER Innenarchitektur
Cladding materials have come a long way in recent years. As this image demonstrates, we can achieve any look using cladding. This professionally-designed bathroom has a natural look created by stone-like cladding on the walls, which almost makes it look like the walls have been carved out of stone. The light tone on the wall perfectly contrasts the darker wood of the cabinet under the sink, creating a sophisticated ambiance.

3. All-natural

Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos
As we mentioned earlier, you can create almost any look you want with cladding. This bathroom is the perfect example. The cladding covers the entire bathroom, from floor to ceiling, presenting a natural look with the lovely pattern of grains that brings the warm appeal of wood, even though it isn’t covered with real wood. What’s more, unlike with wood, you don’t have to worry about mopping up water splashes as the cladding is water-proof.

4. A splash of colour

Shoaling Fish, Jo Downs
Shoaling Fish

Cladding doesn’t have to be monotonous. You can add lovely effects to bring in colour, like the gorgeous coloured glass fish that were custom-made for this bathroom. Such details can easily be incorporated on wall cladding with minimum effort.

5. Scandinavian style

あおいやね, 尾日向辰文建築設計事務所
Nothing beats the Scandinavian style when it comes to adding minimalist modernity to a bathroom. It’s easy to achieve this look with wall cladding resembling vertical wooden planks, which give this bathroom the feel of a sauna in a Swedish spa. It also helps to make the low ceiling in the bathroom appear higher than it is.

6. In a cabin

H's HOUSE, dwarf
Are you on holiday in a log cabin? This bathroom might make you feel like you are with the wooden cladding on the walls and floor. One of the walls is painted in a contrast blue to add a soothing effect that provides relief from the all-wood tones. A clever touch, don’t you think?


7. Contemporary and classy

Architettura & Servizi by falper, Architettura & Servizi
With its straight lines and neutral tones, this bathroom couldn’t be more contemporary. In this case, the darker wood on the walls presents a lovely warmth that cuts through the starkness of the white fixtures and flooring. With a long mirror and beautiful lighting that reflects the whole area to brighten up the room, the effect is stunning!

8. Modern mosaic

Contemporary Bathroom and Lighting homify
Contemporary Bathroom and Lighting

So far, we have focused on natural-looking cladding. However, bathroom cladding can also have the appearance of tiles, like we see in this image. You’ll even find cladding that resembles mosaic tiling, but in a much easier-to-install format. It can add a lovely highlight to a bathroom, besides introducing a splash of brightness or a contrast colour.

9. Faux-marble

Mieszkanie MiM, 081 architekci
Marble brings a luxurious look to a bathroom, but it’s an expensive material and needs to be treated to make it water-proof and to prevent it from staining. Instead, you can use wall cladding that resembles marble. It’s cheap and easy to maintain. You can use it to clad the room from floor to ceiling to add a sophisticated air to your bathroom.

10. Textures and patterns

homify Country style bathroom
Cladding doesn’t necessarily have to be in a single colour or a smooth finish. When you want to add texture to bring an interesting look to your bathroom, you can use cladding that comes with patterns and textures that look like ceramic tiles. It adds a wonderful effect in this bathroom, creating a colourful frame for the beautiful view outside the window.

For inspiration on using tiles in your bathroom, see 6 best tiles for an Indian bathroom.

A vibrant family home in Mumbai
Which type of cladding will you prefer for your bathroom? Answer in the comments.


