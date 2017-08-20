10 ideas for cladding bathroom walls

Bathroom walls have to be water-proof to protect them from the dampness and splashes that they are subject to every day. Wall cladding is a great option for this purpose, as it keeps the bathroom looking good and comes in a variety of options to suit any budget. But, how do you decide on which type of wall cladding is ideal for your bathroom?

Earlier, plastic was the most commonly used material for bathroom wall cladding. However, over the years, technology has evolved to present a range of materials, which are affordable, quick to install and easy to maintain. With the wide variety of materials, you can achieve almost any look in your bathroom. Browse through these 10 ideas for inspiration.