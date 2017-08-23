A simple and elegant Bangalore apartment

Here is another bedroom that replicates the monochromatic theme of the one we’ve seen, but additionally has a vibrant splash of colour through the yellow cushion and dramatic rug. The wardrobe panels, uber-stylish hanging light, and work of art on the wall all come together for a supremely trendy look!

This home by Décor Dreams is an innovative combination of cool monochrome warmed by wooden elements, simplicity contrasted with trendy accent features, and modernity teamed with tradition.

