A simple and elegant Bangalore apartment

Owning a spacious apartment in a beautiful green complex that has a host of amenities is a goal for many Bangalore residents. Once the objective of owning such a house is achieved, the next step is to plunge into decorating the residence to make it your dream home! It is certainly a wise decision to take the expert help of the professional interiors designers and decorators to ensure you have the home you always wanted, and the owner of this apartment in did just that, employing Décor Dreams to convert his house into an elegant and comfortable contemporary abode. Let’s have a look!
The luxurious appearance of the living room is due in part to the sophisticated colour palette. The cool elegance of a white, grey and black makes a stunning impact. Add to that the uniquely designed uber-cool chandelier on the patterned ceiling, the sleek furniture, trendy accessories, stylish track lighting, and glass doors that let in fresh air and natural light, and you have all the components of a lovely living area!
A reminder of Indian heritage amid the modern décor, the puja room is a traditional space crafted with wood and terracotta and has been given a trendy appearance.
The sophisticated white and grey colours scheme is subtly warmed by yellow lighting and a patterned accent wall that is enlivened by a colourful work of art. The elegant veneer of the cabinets and fashionable accessories add a dollop of pizzazz to the ambience.
The elegant simplicity of this immaculate white bedroom is given dollops of style by the trendy light hanging from the ceiling and the striking black panels on the wardrobe. Wooden elements and flooring add a touch of warmth.
This sleek work desk looks smart and functional with a simple, comfortable chair, trendy floating shelves, a small lamp, and drawers with a veneer that matches the wardrobe panels. A dramatic work of art on the wall looks fashionable.
Accent walls are a beautiful way to enhance the look of a room. As in the dining room, the bedroom also has a striking accent wall whose brick veneer adds a touch of rustic chic. The dressing table area looks trendy and the large mirror increases the sense of space.
Here is another bedroom that replicates the monochromatic theme of the one we’ve seen, but additionally has a vibrant splash of colour through the yellow cushion and dramatic rug. The wardrobe panels, uber-stylish hanging light, and work of art on the wall all come together for a supremely trendy look!
This home by Décor Dreams is an innovative combination of cool monochrome warmed by wooden elements, simplicity contrasted with trendy accent features, and modernity teamed with tradition.
