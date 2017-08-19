How to modernize a bungalow – 5 tips

What comes to mind when you think of a bungalow? In most cases, you picture a large old house with carved furniture and floral curtains – like the cosy and comfortable interiors of your grandmother’s house. However, times have changed. Bungalows are no longer houses with dated décor. Modern bungalows are chic and stylish, with their spacious layouts and large gardens making them much sought after. If you plan to put your old bungalow on the market, remember that buyers expect a certain standard, especially if they aren’t willing to take on a renovation project. Spruce up your bungalow by modernizing it with new features and necessities that will tick all the boxes for prospective buyers. Whether you are looking to sell your bungalow or buy one, this ideabook will serve as a guide.
First impressions count, so the exterior façade of your property needs to look impeccable. It could be something as simple as giving it a fresh coat of paint, or a more complex task of making structural changes to protect or strengthen the facade to prevent dampness or mould from damaging the wall. Replacing the roof may seem like an unnecessary hassle, but it’s better to get it done before it becomes a bigger problem in a few years.
And, don’t neglect your garden. The best thing about a bungalow is its large garden, so make it an eye-catching highlight. Give it an upgrade by adding modern decking, or create a beautiful patio that lets you enjoy the outdoor space. You can even go trendily green and self-sufficient by growing your own vegetables and herbs in your garden.
The kitchen is one of the most important areas of any home, as it’s a place where the family gathers to chat while cooking or for a quick snack. So, if you plan to spend only a little on upgrading your bungalow, focus on renovating the kitchen. Convert an old kitchen into a modern one by bringing in as much natural light as possible. An open plan layout helps to achieve this quite easily. Pick a theme, whether it's modern or rustic, and ensure that all the elements in the kitchen represent that style. Mixing up elements from varied design themes can result in an unappealing, mismatched kitchen. It’s best to hire a professional so you get a perfectly designed kitchen.
Whether is old patterned tiles or worn out carpets, replacing them will not only make your bungalow floors look brighter but also add a more modern ambiance to the rooms. Hardwood floors are a new trend when it comes to flooring, and nowhere will they shine more than in the large spaces inside a bungalow. Other options include natural stone, such as marble or granite, which bring a luxurious look to the interiors.
Maintaining the perfect temperature inside a bungalow is essential for making it comfortable. If you still rely on old window ACs, it’s time to take a step into the 21st century by replacing them with sleek wall-mounted split air-conditioning units. This will not only free your windows and let more natural light into the bungalow interiors, but also save on energy bills. Some split AC units come with beautiful designs, which can be coordinated with the colour scheme of your room to add beauty.
Living spaces that connect to the outdoors are an invaluable addition to any bungalow. Consider extending the living, dining area or kitchen towards the back of the house to add much-needed space. Sliding or bi-fold doors that can be opened out to connect with the back yard or garden not only bring in extra light into the home but also seamlessly connect the interiors with the nature outside. It’s a great option for adding extra space whenever it is required, like while entertaining visitors or throwing a party.
