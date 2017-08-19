How to modernize a bungalow – 5 tips

First impressions count, so the exterior façade of your property needs to look impeccable. It could be something as simple as giving it a fresh coat of paint, or a more complex task of making structural changes to protect or strengthen the facade to prevent dampness or mould from damaging the wall. Replacing the roof may seem like an unnecessary hassle, but it’s better to get it done before it becomes a bigger problem in a few years.

And, don’t neglect your garden. The best thing about a bungalow is its large garden, so make it an eye-catching highlight. Give it an upgrade by adding modern decking, or create a beautiful patio that lets you enjoy the outdoor space. You can even go trendily green and self-sufficient by growing your own vegetables and herbs in your garden.