A dream house for the urban homeowner in Bangalore

Residing in cosmopolitan Bangalore, who wouldn’t dream of living in a lovely house that blends the trendy face of the city with the culture that forms its base? And if the residence is to be built on your own plot of land rather than an apartment, what better canvas on which to create your dream home! Undertaking the creation of Mr Modi’s independent bungalow, the interior designers and decorators at Décor Dreams fashioned a stylish residence that reflects the contemporary chic of Bangalore without forgetting its traditional roots. Let’s take the tour!
The elegant façade is a statement in monochromatic beauty. The aesthetic blend of white and black in multiple ways, the different textures, and the varying volumes all combine to form a stunning exterior.
Neutral tones and splashes of colour convey a charming simplicity in this comfortable arrangement. A potted plant in a corner is a wonderful idea, while opening the glass sliding doors can easily combine two separate living spaces.
The striking accent wall is the highlight of this sophisticated living room. Teamed with innovative track lighting, gorgeous chandeliers, an elegant coffee table and stylish furniture and accessories, this is a beautiful space for formal entertainment.
Putting together carefully chosen elements changes the entire look of a space! The patterned wall paper, ingenious wall art, charming lamp, modern backlighting, comfortable sofa and unique table all blend harmoniously to create a quaint nook. Complementing the earthy tones, the potted plant is a perfect addition!
An ensemble of rectangles is the highlight of this lovely bedroom. The uniquely patterned wardrobe, headboard and bed linen combine different textures of rectangles for a contemporary fashionable look.
Vivid splashes of colour make this a cheery bedroom. Note also the creative headboard, colourful hangings and innovatively designed bedside tables that give the room a dash of extra pizzazz!
A bedroom is a place for rest and relaxation and this is the perfect example! The cool elegance of the light colours is warmed by rich flooring and enlivened by splashes of orange. Different textures enhance the style quotient.
If one bedroom showcased rectangles, here’s another that illustrates the magic of lines! The linear pattern of the wardrobe, headboard and bed linen together with the accent wall looks wonderfully chic!
Sleek and practical with elegant cabinets and modern appliances, the kitchen is a statement in modern functionality. The blue chimney and subtle mosaic are a wonderful way to add a dollop of style to this space.
The sophisticated walls and flooring, elegant accessories and trendy sanitary ware in this bathroom will ensure that no one will ever want to leave it!
Décor Dreams have woven a beautiful harmony of lines and colours to create a modern, stylish residence! For more inspiring ideas, take a look at - A luxury apartment in Ahmedabad!