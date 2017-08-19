A stylish home in New Delhi

When you have a big plot of land as well as a collection of exquisite art, it goes without saying that you’ll build your house to match your beautiful artefacts! The owner of the gorgeous B Residence in New Delhi entrusted architects at Kumar Moorthy & Associates with creating a lavish, contemporary home that would showcase their artefacts within a décor of wood and stone. The open layout emphasizes the owner’s love of nature with a green nucleus in the house as well as large windows for a view of the garden spaces and an abundance of fresh air and natural light.
The living room is a stylish space that melds traditional beauty with contemporary charm. White walls and beige Italian marble flooring provide a neutral base against which the elegant furniture and classy accessories stand out strikingly.
The central atrium is an entrancing sight with its beautiful foliage and skylight above. As is evident here, the floor plan promotes seamlessness with a minimum of interior walls and obtrusive doors. Where required for air-conditioning, there are sliding doors that retract into recesses.
The façade boasts a classy rustic exterior of exposed slate chip cladding teamed with wooden features, white wall sections and an antique column. The ground floor houses the living, dining and lounge spaces while the first floor has bedrooms and a terrace garden and the second floor, a guest bedroom and study.
The dining area is a lovely space for a meal, bordered by the atrium on one side and the garden on the other. An elegant wooden dining table with matching chairs looks perfect between the marble floor below and the sophisticated lamp above.
As in the other ground floor rooms, the lounge has a clear view of the garden. The décor is simple yet elegant, ideal for comfortable television viewing or simply relaxing with a book.
The master bedroom on the first floor is spacious, simple and stylish with wood-panelled floors and a private courtyard that serves as an upper branch of the atrium, complete with skylight and lush greenery.
Wood imbues a warm and welcoming ambience and this bedroom has it in full measure! Adding a splash of vibrant colour, the antique stained glass panel looks classy and adds personality to the room.
The study on the second floor is a cosy affair in wood and opens onto a terrace shaded by trees.
What a stunning bathroom with a lovely view! The effect of the glass doors, large mirror, trendy sanitary ware and wooden louvred screen wall is simply breath-taking!
B Residence epitomises a classy lifestyle with a combination of an aesthetic traditional décor, simple contemporary designs, and nature’s beauty within a spacious layout.
