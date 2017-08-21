A luxurious and charming penthouse in Mumbai

The concept behind this penthouse's design is one which challenges traditional ideas, giving it a unique contemporary edge. The client had specific space requirements and a desire for the penthouse to reflect simplicity as well as luxury. The professional design team from SM Studio based in Mumbai used spatial relationships, lighting, texture and articulation of volumes to deliver a dream home that would meet the client's requirements. There is much to be learned even from viewing this pictures of professional interior design, and if not, the 2000 square feet serviced duplex apartment is definitely a visually stimulating experience. Join us on this tour and see for yourself! We hope you will be inspired by the creativity and beauty you see here.
Pictured here, we can see the dynamic design of this beautiful penthouse with its different geometrical dimensions created with layers of various materials and designs. The metro tiles on the ceiling and the upper part of the entrance way give the apartment an urban feel, while the dark wood paneling and glass adds warmth and light to the space.
An elongated dining table will always be a classic, and there's just something about its long, slender shape that is enticingly elegant. The sleek white dining table here reflects the shadows from the chandeliers hanging above it's little things like that which sometimes make all the difference. The white dining chairs framed in black kind of frame the whole dining area, creating a niche area.
The heart of the home feels airy and spacious. The white marbled flooring, white walls and the effective use of space in this cleverly designed layout definitely demonstrates professional talent.
The lovely floating wooden staircase pictured here fits perfectly in a dark corner leading up to the loft. An opaque glass piece adds another layer to this cosy staircase area.
The large mirror beside the dark brown paneling adds a striking contrast to this room as well as playing with its dimensions at the same time. This already spacious bedroom is made to look even larger with its clever design.
Some people use their bedrooms only for sleeping and prefer a dark bedroom. But how do you design a dark bedroom that doesn't feel like a hole in the wall? Well, pictured here is your answer—a few dark walls, a few white walls and dark flooring with a white rug. Lots of windows help too!
The best thing about having a spacious home is that you get to create small little cosy spots all over your home. Here's an example of one that can be created quite easily with a wooden platform and some cushions.
We hope you've enjoyed the tour of this home. For more ideas and inspiration, have a look at a penthouse full of charm and surprise.