The favourable variant to a regular house – a container house

Almost everyone dreams of owning a house. However, with real estate prices being what they are, for most families, buying a home that they can afford means having to move to the suburbs.

We at homify have searched for various cost-effective solutions, and we have found an innovative and simple one – a container house. While this type of home is commonly seen in the West, many people shake their heads at the thought of it. However, today we show you, with the help of a few examples, how comfortable a container home can be.

How much will container house costs be approximately?

The cost of a used container varies widely. A 40-foot (approximately 12 meter) long container will cost around Rs.75,000 to Rs.2,25,000. For converting it into a house, you will have to spend around Rs.5.6 lakhs to Rs.7.5 lakhs. It’s more difficult to come across brand new containers, so most people prefer to buy used ones that are ‘like new’.

Are these containers insulated?

Shipping containers are constructed as lightweight containers. They are built mainly from corrosion-resistant steel, which is coated with a protective lacquer varnish and an epoxy resin base. This provides insulation and multi-glazing, which are essential for achieving a comfortable interior temperature and keeping it constant.

Where can containers be placed?

Every area is governed by both national as well as regional building laws. Therefore, there is no uniform regulation as to where it is permissible to set containers. It will vary from one city or town to another. Before you buy container houses, it is essential to verify with the state building regulations as well as the municipality about where you plan to locate the container. Additionally, you need to distinguish as to whether the container will be placed long term or used temporarily. If the container will be used only for a specified period, then its size can be decided upon accordingly.