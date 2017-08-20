9 fascinating bedrooms with two colour combinations

Modern décor of the wall is all about experimenting with colours and playing with the textures. Textures being expensive are usually limited to the social area of the house which we want to show off to our guests. However, for the more private space like the bedrooms, it is matching the personality and age with the colours on the walls. While the children room will be vibrant with colours, youth’s will show the youthful energy of their personality and the couple’s room will be biased for the romantic shades. The single colour in the bedroom walls is quite outdated and boring. The current trend is painting the wall with perfect mix and match of two colour combination.
If you are planning to renovate your bedroom, take a clue from here and paint it differently to impress yourself every night after a long day. Have a look and get inspired!
The shade of chocolate with beige transforms the bedroom into a delicately beautiful space. It’s simply mesmerizing!
The shades of grey can make the bedroom elegant and modern. Various shades of grey are available to play with. Just spread your imagination on the walls.
It’s bold and beautiful, but be careful while painting the bedroom with purple. Just a splash of it on the wall in combination with shades of white will look amazingly brilliant.
Your daughter will love you for this! Colour the wall of her room in wine and subtle shade of pink; the memory of her bedroom will remain with her forever.
Sparkling yellow when combined with white or cream will create a shiny bright space matching your youthful personality. Just go for it!
The wall is white but the ceiling is green that too painted like a football field. The football fan of your home will love it. It is quite an innovative idea since usually the ceilings are painted white while colours are used on the walls. Lie down here with your kid and discuss the strategy for the friendly matches.
The combination of brick and white on the bedroom walls looks contemporary and beautiful. Make it look elegant with a little bit of creativity. Paint bricks on the wall with the brick colour and see how fashionable it looks.
The cool quotient of blue increases manifold in combination with its lighter shade. The calm and serene look of the room will soothe your nerve.
The pristine sea green with matching pure white will surely spread love in the air and make your evening romantic with your partner.
