9 fascinating bedrooms with two colour combinations

Modern décor of the wall is all about experimenting with colours and playing with the textures. Textures being expensive are usually limited to the social area of the house which we want to show off to our guests. However, for the more private space like the bedrooms, it is matching the personality and age with the colours on the walls. While the children room will be vibrant with colours, youth’s will show the youthful energy of their personality and the couple’s room will be biased for the romantic shades. The single colour in the bedroom walls is quite outdated and boring. The current trend is painting the wall with perfect mix and match of two colour combination.

If you are planning to renovate your bedroom, take a clue from here and paint it differently to impress yourself every night after a long day. Have a look and get inspired!