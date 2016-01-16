This is How to Enjoy a Garden in Winter

When the sun is out and the weather is warm there is no better place to be than the outdoors. It is a great time to get outside and work in the garden, nuturing old plants and planting new ones. Unfortunately, there is not the same motivation to get out into the garden when it is cold and raining. However, we still enjoy looking out into the garden from the warm security of our home. What is the best way to enjoy our gardens during the cold, wet months? Even though it is cold, wet and possibly snowing outside, there is still plenty of ways we can enjoy our gardens; from simply tidying up to planting new winter plants, creating a new zen garden, general maintenance and feeding the birds. There are many ways we can enjoy a winter garden. homify has found 7 wonderful ways everyone can get out and enjoy the garden during winter.
A garden is more enjoyable to spend time in if it is neat and tidy. There are many jobs that can be done to tidy up a garden during winter. If you have any deciduous trees in your garden they have most likely lost their leaves in time for winter. This often means a bit of work clearing up leaves, depending on how many trees you have. Don’t waste these old leaves, collect them and use them on the garden as mulch. The colder months are also the best time to prune large plants and trees as they are often in their dormant states. Don’t be afraid when cutting back plants, a severe pruning allows plants to grow back stronger. Plants such a roses and lavender respond well to a severe trimming. Lawns can be left longer as the growth will be only minimal during the cold winter months.
During the cold winter months many plants revert to their domant winter states. This provides the perfect opportunity to cut back, transport or introduce new plants. There are many hardy plants that will survive the harsh cold weather. This includes some wonderful flowering plants such as Pansies, Violas and Lavender. Winter gardening is not restricted to just flowers. There are many surprising vegetables that will grow well during winter. Vegetables such as snow peas, cabbage and broad beans grow very successfully during the winter months. If you are more interested in growing herbs, consider winter herbs such as dill, mint and thyme. These will be quite happy to grow in the lower temperatures.
Once the work maintaining the garden and growing new plants has been done, it is time to relax and enjoy the garden. A cool winter garden is often not the first place you think of to relax, although there are many ways you can enjoy the beauty of a winter garden, whilst still keeping warm. Outdoor furniture has made a comeback in recent years and the variety is huge. Many of these products provide not only a comfortable seat, but protection from the elements. These include large egg shaped hanging chairs that provide protection from the wind, and cosy couch seats that protect you from the sun. This garden lounge is a wonderful way to enjoy the garden whilst still providing protection from the cold winter winds. Sit in this heavenly seat with a loved one and watch the beauty of winter unfolding. This lounge is made by Rattania of Germany.
When the colder weather starts to arrive, it means the swimming pool needs to be closed for the winter months. There are several important things that need to be done to prepare a pool for the cold weather. The first thing is remove of all accessories and toys in and around the pool. These will need to be put in storage. The filters will need to be cleaned thoroughly. and the level of the pool will need to be reduced below the skimmer level. Depending on whether you have a chlorinated or salt water pool, the water will need to be treated for it to remain algae free during the winter months. Contact your swimming pool specialist to find the exact requirements for your pool. Finally use a secure pool cover to ensure your pool stays clear of debris and prevent algae growth whilst unused.
Another way to enjoy your winter garden is to create a Japanese Zen Garden. Japanese Zen gardens are created to provide a peaceful and serene space where people can reflect. There are several elements that make up a zen garden, such as a section of sand or small stones. This part of the garden is significant as the process of raking this sand to create a specific pattern has a special meaning. Stones are also used widely in zen gardens. These are carefully placed around the garden to attain a zen look. Other popular zen features to include in your garden include stone lamps, a statue and stone boulders. To complete a wonderful zen garden simply add a few plants and create a path through the middle of the garden.
A great way to create a warm and cosy atmosphere in a winter garden is to introduce a fireplace. A fireplace transforms the garden into a design anchor that people and furniture will be drawn to. There are many different outdoor fireplaces to choose from. When deciding on a fireplace consider the area where you will use it, will you use it on a back deck or further out into the garden? Consider the proximity to trees and plants for possible fire risks. How many people it will be using it, this will affect the size of fireplace that will be required. Will it be a portable fireplace or a permanent fixture? This will affect the materials that it can be made from. One of the final decisions to make is whether to buy a gas or a wood burning fireplace? This fireplace is also known as a chiminea. Chimneys are traditionally used in South America. This chiminea was made by Media Home.
One of the best ways to enjoy a garden is to get close to nature. One of the best ways to get close to nature is with a bird feeder. Bird feeders are a wonderful way to bring birds into your garden. Bird feeders don’t need to be purchased at great cost. It is easy to make a simple bird feeder using recycled items. To create a simple tea cup and saucer bird feeder, simply drill a hole in the base of a tea cup and a saucer. Put a rope through the holes, and hang the saucer above the cup. This creates a simple recycled bird feeder. This bird feeder is another example of how a recycled product can create a stylish addition to your winter garden. The simple teapot has been opened up at the front to provide a place for the birds to perch and get to their tasty snack.
As the cool days of winter are descending upon us, we are drawn to the warmth of the indoors. Although there are many ways one can enjoy the garden during the colder months. Keep the garden tidy to enjoy a walk in the fresh air. Plant winter crops ready for a spring harvest. Transform the garden to a cosy entertaining area for winter by installing a fireplace and some appropriate outdoor furniture. These are just a few ideas on how to enjoy your garden during winter. For more inspiration see Warm Winter Gardens & CoolConservatories.