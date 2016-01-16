This is How to Enjoy a Garden in Winter

One of the best ways to enjoy a garden is to get close to nature. One of the best ways to get close to nature is with a bird feeder. Bird feeders are a wonderful way to bring birds into your garden. Bird feeders don’t need to be purchased at great cost. It is easy to make a simple bird feeder using recycled items. To create a simple tea cup and saucer bird feeder, simply drill a hole in the base of a tea cup and a saucer. Put a rope through the holes, and hang the saucer above the cup. This creates a simple recycled bird feeder. This bird feeder is another example of how a recycled product can create a stylish addition to your winter garden. The simple teapot has been opened up at the front to provide a place for the birds to perch and get to their tasty snack.

As the cool days of winter are descending upon us, we are drawn to the warmth of the indoors. Although there are many ways one can enjoy the garden during the colder months. Keep the garden tidy to enjoy a walk in the fresh air. Plant winter crops ready for a spring harvest. Transform the garden to a cosy entertaining area for winter by installing a fireplace and some appropriate outdoor furniture. These are just a few ideas on how to enjoy your garden during winter. For more inspiration see Warm Winter Gardens & CoolConservatories.