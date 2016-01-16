Are You Brave Enough for a Black Kitchen?

White has been the dominant colour for kitchens for many decades now. This has been reflected in the majority of white appliances such as refrigerators, cupboards and stoves sold. This may be due to the clean, fresh look that is created from a bright, white kitchen. Although in recent times there has been a movement away from the dominant white in kitchens. People who are interested in incorporating a modern kitchen into their new homes are experimenting with bringing colour into their design. These modern kitchen incorporate many surprising colours such as bright reds, lime greens and deep purples. One colour that is becoming increasingly popular in modern and minimalist kitchens is black. Once seen as a dark and depressing colour to use in interior design, black is becoming more popular. Black has become the colour of boldness and sophistication. homify has found 6 stylish kitchens that use black in their elegant and sophisticated design.
One of the most difficult decisions to make when designing a kitchen is the colour of the kitchen or the combination of colours. Should you stick to the traditional whites, branch out into a combination of neutral tones or be daring and use bright bold colours? When making this important decision it is important to consider the style of the entire home. For homes that have adopted a modern or minimalist theme, a black kitchen is a bold and sophisticated choice. Black is no longer a negative colour. Black is now the colour of sophistication and style. These glossy black cupboards are a great example of this elegant sophistication. The shiny black surfaces contrast with the stainless steel sink and white electrical fittings. The plain cupboards surfaces enhance the patterns on the surface of the splash back tiles.
Countertops in a kitchen are often subjected to the hardest conditions. They are one of the most used areas. We use them to organise, chop, prepare and cook. They are also one of the most noticeable areas of the kitchen. For this reason, they should be both durable and presentable. A sleek black countertop brings an element of sophistication to a kitchen. In this kitchen the black countertop is the main attraction. This sleek, stylish black countertop is the hero of this modern minimalist kitchen. It runs the length of the kitchen making the room appear long and spacious. The bar stools on the right hand side match the streamlined appearance of this amazing modern kitchen. The black tones of the countertop contrast and enhance the timber tones of the wall behind and the stainless steel bases of the stools.
When it comes to oven colours, black is not an unusual colour. Black has been a popular colour for ovens for many decades. A black or darker coloured stove provided a good contrast to the traditional white and neutral coloured kitchens. With a black kitchen, a black stove is able to fit in seamlessly into the background. This oven is a great example. The black stove would disappear into the background of cupboards if not for the stainless steel trimmings. This stunning stove combines the sleek black tones with the stainless steel trimmings to enhance the appearance of both colours. The cupboards have been built specifically around this oven, making it a sleek and seamless addition. This oven is a great way to enhance a black kitchen. This oven has been designed by Küppersbusch Hausgerâte in Germany.
Using black as a primary colour in interior design has been linked to minimalist and modern designs, although black can be used in other styles. Industrials styles of interior decorating are characterised by revealing the construction elements of the building. This often means that supporting structures such as beams, pipes and wiring is revealed. Black is a colour that would fit perfectly in such a design style. In this kitchen black is incorporated through the painting of bricks. The exposed bricks in this kitchen have been painted a matt black to create a bold statement, in line with the industrial style of the space. This black walls works well in the space, contrasting well with the black and white print that is placed in the middle of the wall, bridging attention to the details in the print.
Modern life is often a matter of time. Anything that saves time is popular. There is often little time to sit and enjoy a meal. It may be for this reason that the breakfast bar has become so popular. Modern kitchens often have the benches extended, allowing people to sit on stools and enjoy a meal. In a black themed kitchen, the stools chosen often continue the black theme. These stools are a good example. The black stools continue the black theme, appearing to melt into the background of this style. This kitchen represents how a black theme can work well in a kitchen. The black stools, benches and cupboards match the artwork above the refrigerator to streamline this amazing design. This kitchen is designed by Homestang Daha in Germany.
One of the most enjoyable parts of having a black kitchen is the freedom of decorating. Black is the colour that can support and enhance every other colour. With a black kitchen you are able to continually change the look of the kitchen by alternating enhancements. With a background of black, add a splash of colour to create an entirely new look. This kitchen is a great example of how adding a splash of colour can create an entirely new focus to the space. This kitchen has incorporated steel spice canisters on the black wall. The different coloured contents creates a wonderful coloured artwork on the wall, providing a focus. The stainless steel matches the colour of the utensils, while the colour brings an energy and focus to the room.
In the past black was often thought of as a negative colour. Although in recent times black has been embraced as a sophisticated and elegant colour. Black is being incorporated into not only minimalist and modern styled homes, but also industrial and many other surprising styles. Black can bring a space together like no other colour. It provides the perfect backdrop for the creative soul that seeks constant change. Place any colour with black to create an instant change of mood and energy.