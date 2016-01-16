Are You Brave Enough for a Black Kitchen?

One of the most enjoyable parts of having a black kitchen is the freedom of decorating. Black is the colour that can support and enhance every other colour. With a black kitchen you are able to continually change the look of the kitchen by alternating enhancements. With a background of black, add a splash of colour to create an entirely new look. This kitchen is a great example of how adding a splash of colour can create an entirely new focus to the space. This kitchen has incorporated steel spice canisters on the black wall. The different coloured contents creates a wonderful coloured artwork on the wall, providing a focus. The stainless steel matches the colour of the utensils, while the colour brings an energy and focus to the room.

In the past black was often thought of as a negative colour. Although in recent times black has been embraced as a sophisticated and elegant colour. Black is being incorporated into not only minimalist and modern styled homes, but also industrial and many other surprising styles. Black can bring a space together like no other colour. It provides the perfect backdrop for the creative soul that seeks constant change. Place any colour with black to create an instant change of mood and energy. homify has shown how you can incorporate black into a kitchen to create a wonderfully sophisticated space, but why not try it in other rooms? See Bathroom Designs using the Colour Black for inspiration.