Useful Tips on How to Save Money at Home

The festive season is often a time where we throw caution to the wind and spoil our loved ones. This can often come back to bite us when the bills start to arrive. This often coincides with the new year, sparking resolutions that aim to save money. There are many ways of saving money around the home, it just takes some thought, a little bit of work and a sprinkle of creativity. The best way to save money around the home is to reduce the cost of daily living, by acquiring necessities for little or no cost. There are many items that can't be acquired in this way, but there are many things that can. Herbs and vegetables can be grown in any outdoor spaces and furniture can be recycled from rubbish. Household bills can also be minimised by using eco friendly appliances and lighting. These simple cost saving solutions can save the average household hundreds of dollars a year. homify has found 6 great ways how you can save money at home in day to day functioning.
Growing you own vegetables can be very satisfying as well as a wonderful way to save money. You don’t need a backyard to grow your own vegetables. The smallest available spaces are capable of producing a huge variety of vegetables, it just takes a bit of work and the right planning. When choosing vegetables to grow, consider the climate you live in and the time of year you intend to plant. Certain vegetables are better in warmer weather, while others are better in cooler climates. Consider also the containers you intend to plant them in. Vegetables such as courgettes require a pot at least 33cm wide, while carrots or beans may only require a 25cm pot. Be creative and save money by using recycled items for pots, use an old boot to grow carrots and a deep tin for tomatoes or lettuce. Don’t forget to provide a trellis or tepee for beans and tomatoes to grow on.
Another way to save money is to make your own compost. By making your own compost you will save money on fertiliser and reduce the amount of waste you produce. When planning to compost in a garden first consider a place to put the compost bin. It is often not the most attractive site, so choose a spot out of the way. The container should be large, such as an old oil drum or a rubbish bin with holes in the bottom for drainage. Use chicken wire to keep contents falling through these holes. If the container does not have a lid, consider making a cover with shade cloth, to ensure flies and other insects cannot enter. Ensure the container is raised onto bricks or blocks to allow for adequate drainage. The bin is now ready for compost. To start the process make alternative layers of kitchen and garden scraps. Be sure to include a source of nitrogen such as chicken manure on a regular basis.
Another way to save money and get something that is unique to your own style is to create your own recycled timber furniture. Old furniture can be bought for very cheaply at charity shops, car boot or garage sales. You sometimes even find a great piece of furniture abandoned on the side of the road. The secret is to recognise a piece of furniture that has the potential to be recycled and turned into something that will fit in perfectly with your home. Consider the size of the piece and what you intend to use it for. Will you need it for storage? Or will it be used primarily for aesthetic value. When you have chosen your piece first assess it structurally. Does it need any repairs? If it will be used for storage, ensure that it is strong enough to hold the weight of anything placed onto or into it. The next stage is the fun part, the finish. Consider how you will finish the piece. Will it be painted or covered in a stylish patterned paper?
The ability to be organised can be crucial in saving money. An organised person pays their bills on time, and therefore is never charged extra fees or interest from late payments. This can be difficult when there are so many bills and accounts to keep track of. One clever way to keep track of all your bills is to use a chalkboard. Divide your chalkboard into two sections, ongoing bills and incidental payments. Using a permanent pen, mark all permanent ongoing bills on the chalkboard. As each bill is paid, mark the date in chalk, when the next bill is due. In this way they will never be forgotten and you will save money on the late fees. On the other half of the board, mark incidental bills and due dates in chalk. As these are paid, remove them from the board. This is a terrific way to keep organised and ensure that bills are paid on time.
The cost of heating an average house has never been more expensive. For this reason heating is an excellent area in which one can save money in the house. In the past decade, there have been an increasing number of eco-friendly heating alternatives have entered the market. One such alternative has been the pellet stove. Pellet stoves look like a traditional wood fireplace, although they are very different. Pellet stoves burn small pellets made from recycled wood shavings, sawdust or corn. There are many advantages of using a pellet stove over a traditional wood burning stove; they burn hotter and they produce less ash. The pellets are very economical to use as they are made from waste products that would be dumped at landfill.. This pellet stove heater is made byMaisonfire.
Lighting is an essential part of any home. It can make up to 25% of the average household energy bill. Any way to save money on lighting will definitely have an impact on a household budget. Changing the lights in a house to LED (Light Emitting Diode) can reduce lighting costs significantly. LED lighting is up to 68% more energy efficient than fluorescent lighting, the bulbs can last as long as 40 years, which is five times longer than fluorescent tubes and the light produced is a more uniform, even light. LED bulbs come in a variety of shapes and sizes, making them suitable for any space or area in a home. Consider changing your lights to LED alternatives to reduce the lighting bill in your house. This LED light was made by Volani-Lighting Designs
Now that the festive season is over and the new years resolutions have been made, it’s time to put these resolutions into action and start saving money. There are many ways that money can be saved around the house. Money can be saved by growing your own herbs and vegetables, and making the compost for these plants. Savings can also be made by recycling old furniture, either purchased cheaply or found items. Another way to save money around the house is by reducing costs by using energy efficient appliances such as heating and lighting. These are just a few ways money can be saved in an average house. For more money saving ideas see 6 Easy Tips for Redecorating on a Budget.