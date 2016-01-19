Useful Tips on How to Save Money at Home

Lighting is an essential part of any home. It can make up to 25% of the average household energy bill. Any way to save money on lighting will definitely have an impact on a household budget. Changing the lights in a house to LED (Light Emitting Diode) can reduce lighting costs significantly. LED lighting is up to 68% more energy efficient than fluorescent lighting, the bulbs can last as long as 40 years, which is five times longer than fluorescent tubes and the light produced is a more uniform, even light. LED bulbs come in a variety of shapes and sizes, making them suitable for any space or area in a home. Consider changing your lights to LED alternatives to reduce the lighting bill in your house. This LED light was made by Volani-Lighting Designs

Now that the festive season is over and the new years resolutions have been made, it’s time to put these resolutions into action and start saving money. There are many ways that money can be saved around the house. Money can be saved by growing your own herbs and vegetables, and making the compost for these plants. Savings can also be made by recycling old furniture, either purchased cheaply or found items. Another way to save money around the house is by reducing costs by using energy efficient appliances such as heating and lighting. These are just a few ways money can be saved in an average house. For more money saving ideas see 6 Easy Tips for Redecorating on a Budget.