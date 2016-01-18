How to choose tiles for the bathroom

The type of tiles you use in your bathroom can enhance the style or feel you're trying to pull off. There are several types of tiles—vinyl, porcelain, and stone tiles are examples of some. Generally, tiles are used in bathrooms due to their water resistant quality and easy to clean functions.

One of the most popular type of tiles for bathroom floors is vinyl because it is inexpensive and practical. However, nothing looks better than porcelain or ceramic tiles. In order to protect your porcelain tiles from scratches, apply high grade glaze over it. Stone tiles are becoming more and more popular in bathrooms these days as they give off a lovely natural feel and have a rough, antislip quality.