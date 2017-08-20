A vibrant family home in Mumbai

Home is where the heart is, but how does that look aesthetically? Well, something like this home we're about to show you. This home was designed to suit the heart, way of life and character of the clients, and therefore every room has a unique style of its own. The aesthetics and design of the home embraces the vibrancy of Indian culture and tradition, as well as serves the practical needs of a modern Indian family with its effective use of space. The house offers three bedrooms—a master bedroom, children's bedroom and guest bedroom. It also cleverly combines a puja room, study room, living room, dining area, family room and kitchen in a well laid out space. in The professional design team from SM Studio in Mumbai have clearly demonstrated their talent and creativity in this project.

Join us on this tour, and check out this beautiful home!