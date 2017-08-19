Your browser is out-of-date.

12 ideas to separate spaces in small apartments

Madeira em pauta para um casal que adora receber, Helô Marques Associados Helô Marques Associados Rustic style living room
To anyone who is looking to divide spaces in their apartments when space ironically constraints them, you have stumbled upon the ideal ideabook! We're attempting to revisit ideas that may have crossed your mind. Read on to find out how.

1. Make use of existing furniture

Apartamento N | H, Only Design de Interiores Only Design de Interiores Modern dining room
Rather than choosing dividers or clear cut demarcations to separate spaces in your home, make use of the existing furniture to form divides. This is depicted in the preceding image as the dining table is used to separate the area into two halves. 

2. A dedicated separator

Casa T, MAT architettura e design MAT architettura e design Modern living room
A multipurpose separator could be exactly what your room is in search for. Take for example, this bookshelf which is artistically created to leave a hint of modernity. 

3. With blinds

Casa MAS, Saez Sanchez. Arquitectos Saez Sanchez. Arquitectos Modern living room
A divider with spaces like this one would be a great choice for dividing the area if you are looking to let some light in. This idea works best wood though you could substitute it with a material of your choice. 

4. Curtains

Cortinas separadoras, DRM CONFECCION DRM CONFECCION Commercial spaces Beige Offices & stores
The magic that comes with drapes is fully understood with this next idea! Gone is the need for dividers or dedicated furniture as this is a quick and economical resort. 

5. The wall of furniture

CASA G+M, GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO Minimalist living room
Pick out an ensemble such as this to give in to your furnishing needs as well as your decor needs. It's a rather simple design that would serve the purpose of separating spaces instantly. 

6. Supportive furniture

Calderwood, Designscape Architects Ltd Designscape Architects Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Another way to make the most of a wall or divider is to use it as a backbone for your furniture. This allows you to utilize your furniture to the fullest. 


7. Suspended shelves

E+P HOME, enrico massaro architetto enrico massaro architetto Modern living room
Decorate the pillars in your home in a similar fashion to bring out the absolute best in your home. The added bonus that this idea comes with is the fact that it can act as a divider as well. 

8. Hole in the wall!

Madeira em pauta para um casal que adora receber, Helô Marques Associados Helô Marques Associados Rustic style living room
You could also opt for a design such as this. It functions as a wall separating spaces, as well as a table stand or shelf. How you choose to make use of the functionality is entirely up to you. 

9. Sliding doors

porte in vetro di design, bellinvetro bellinvetro Windows & doors Doors
Sliding doors are perfect to separate spaces. Frosted glass or simple plain glass could do the trick for you depending on your choice of material. 

10. Kitchen island

homify Eclectic style kitchen White
A kitchen island is another great way to separate spaces as it is fully mobile, meaning to say that you can move it at times when you do not need it. 

11. Honeycomb walls

Медовая геометрия, CO:interior CO:interior Scandinavian style living room
You can incorporate separation in the bedroom with a honeycomb maze such as this. It works well if you aren't looking for something that completely blocks off a portion.

12. Glassdoors

Appartamento ad Ostiense - Roma, Archifacturing Archifacturing Industrial style study/office Iron/Steel White
Glass doors are yet another idea to experiment with in times when the need for separation ideas surfaces. 

We're open to more ideas from you!

How would you choose to separate spaces in your home?


