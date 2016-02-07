6 things every bathroom needs

The bathroom tends to get cluttered easily as it’s full of products that we use daily like soaps, shampoos, towels, and other personal care products. However, the bathroom also tends to get cluttered with a lot of things we don’t need. This idea guide is here to help you keep your bathroom clutter free by listing down the 6 things that every bathroom really needs. Once you are clear about what is truly essential for your bathroom, it may be easier to get rid of all the other unnecessary stuff. We recommend that you use this list as an inspiration, and perhaps come up with your own customized list for best results.
Good lighting in the bathroom is definitely essential, especially if you don’t have any windows.The bathroom is the place where you do stuff like shave, brush your teeth and to make sure you look decent for going out into the world, so it’s worthwhile to invest in some good lighting.
So what is good lighting? Good lighting for the bathroom should be bright enough to allow you to do all the necessary grooming, but also soothing enough to give you a relaxing feeling in the shower.
Bathmats not only make the bathroom more comfortable, but less dangerous as well. It’s nice to have a dry mat to step onto after getting out of the shower, and it also prevents you from slipping on a wet floor. To create an aesthetically pleasing look for your bathroom, match the bathmats with other things in the bathroom such as towels or shelves.
Pictured here, we a variety of different colored bathmats in beige, white, grey, ivory, and chocolate.These super soft cotton tufted bathmats with patterns of stones in them add an extra special texture to the bathroom.
Shelving is essential in a bathroom, but be careful not to have too many shelves as this will lead to storing more stuff in the bathroom than you actually need. If you have too many shelves, maybe consider taking out some. On the other hand, if you have too little shelving, this could lead to a mess in the bathroom with things scattered all over the place.
Shower curtains may be very necessary for some bathrooms, but be careful what type of shower curtains you choose. Keep in mind that a dark colored shower curtain or one with busy patterns can make a small or cluttered bathroom even smaller and more crowded. Choose light colored shower curtains with minimal patterns for the most spacious, clutter free effect.
Hand towels not only make the bathroom more comfortable, but also extend the warm, welcoming feel of the home to the washroom. Get some hand towels that make you smile, so that every time you're finished in the bathroom, you come out with a smile, like it was the best experience in the world. You can get custom made hand towels with sayings or maybe a
his and hers version.
We all know the not so pleasant feeling of drying off with a damp towel, and we know how it can be prevented as well. A simple towel rack in the bathroom allows towels to dry so that you can have a comfortable after shower experience. It may take up a bit of space, but it's worth it. Another option is to attach racks on the walls to save space.
