6 brilliant ideas to hide the washing machine in the bathroom

Unlike refrigerators and kitchen stoves, which are now available in great designs that seamlessly integrate into an environment, not much has changed for washing machines in the last twenty years. They still don’t shine with beauty, so they are usually placed in the basement. However, this is not possible for everyone as not all homes have a basement or cellar. Due to this, the washing machine often lands in the bathroom, even though it does not look good there. Nevertheless, to keep the overall look in the bathroom nice, one needs to search for a suitable place to hide the bulky washing machine. Before the machine is placed somewhere, one should necessarily consider a few points.
Firstly, it should be noted that washing machines may require repair or even need to be replaced. If the washing machine is placed in an appropriate niche, it should be easy to remove without any problems. For those who prefer a top loader, it’s important to consider the area needed for opening the door so that the machine can be loaded easily. It may seem like a banal detail until it becomes a problem when there is not enough space left for placing the laundry basket or for a person to stand in front of the front-loading machine.
Another solution is provided by built-in washing machines. They are made to integrate into existing cabinet systems invisibly, and thus merge with the overall picture. It is important that there is sufficient space in the bathroom, since there will be additional cabinets, besides the washing machine, which all need to integrate.
With this, the machine is clearly in the background and does not affect the overall image negatively, unlike less-decorative washing machines. This solution is especially suitable for those who are buying a new washing machine or need to replace an old one. Those who already own a machine will need to find other hiding places.
It’s always a practical solution to hide a washing machine in an appropriate niche (if possible). That way, it will not take away precious space in the room. However, if the unpleasant sight of the washing machine in the bathroom interferes with the beauty of the decor, sliding doors can help to hide it.
Above the niche, a rail can be fixed, to which the sliding doors are attached. This makes it easy to hide the washing machine behind the door, and yet it is easily accessible when needed.
A super simple, and simultaneously cost-saving, alternative is to hide the washing machine behind curtains. It is the best solution if the machine can be placed in an existing niche in the bathroom or at least in a corner.
If it is placed in an alcove, the curtain can be simply placed above it with the aid of a curtain rod. If you need to place it in a corner, the curtain can run from wall to wall across the machine.
This solution is not necessarily the most aesthetically pleasing, but it is inexpensive and ensures that the machine disappears from the line of sight with minimum effort and expense. With a fancy curtain, you could even add a bit of pep to the bathroom.
The existing water connections restrict the location of the washing machine in many bathrooms. In such cases, there is no choice but to place the machine in a specific spot, regardless of the visual aspect. Here, cabinets, like in the kitchen range, and cupboard solutions are a good option, so you can kill two birds with one stone: the machine disappears behind the cabinet, and you get additional storage space.
This alternative can also serve as a room divider, besides being a washing machine cover. However, only a few sanitary ware manufacturers have washing machine cabinets in their assortment, which can be matched to the rest of the bathroom furniture. That is why tailor-made cabinets are a recommended solution. The area can also be equipped with shelves, laundry baskets and other useful items.
Find a professional to help you design a bathroom cabinet for your washing machine.
If you have a small apartment or are restricted by an unfavourable layout, you may need a slimmer washing machine. In many apartments, the connections for the washing machine are often too far from the actual laundry space, due to which one either has to take an extension hose to the machine or opt for a small washing machine close to the connection point. The available space should be accurately measured beforehand.
If none of the other solutions work, a space-saving washing machine is the only alternative. These machines have a smaller width, usually between 40 and 50 cms (standard machines usually have a width of 60 cms).
The primary drawback with these washing machines is that the drum can handle only a significantly lower load of laundry. The capacity is usually 3 to 4 kilograms, while other machines can hold 6 to 7 kilograms. For those who don’t have substantial amounts of laundry to do every day, this washing machine is an excellent, space-saving solution.
Another drawback is that these machines do not differ greatly in price from conventional machines, although they wash loads that are half the size. Therefore, the purchase of such a machine should be carefully thought through.
In small bathrooms, it is especially problematic to keep the washing machine hidden. However, here too there is a good solution – using vertical spaces. High shelves help not only to provide more storage, but also space to stack the washing machine on one of the shelves. Care must be taken to ensure that the shelf can withstand the weight of the very heavy washing machine. In addition, the washing machine in the bathroom must not be placed so high that it becomes a problem to load and unload it.
