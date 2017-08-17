6 brilliant ideas to hide the washing machine in the bathroom

Unlike refrigerators and kitchen stoves, which are now available in great designs that seamlessly integrate into an environment, not much has changed for washing machines in the last twenty years. They still don’t shine with beauty, so they are usually placed in the basement. However, this is not possible for everyone as not all homes have a basement or cellar. Due to this, the washing machine often lands in the bathroom, even though it does not look good there. Nevertheless, to keep the overall look in the bathroom nice, one needs to search for a suitable place to hide the bulky washing machine. Before the machine is placed somewhere, one should necessarily consider a few points.

Firstly, it should be noted that washing machines may require repair or even need to be replaced. If the washing machine is placed in an appropriate niche, it should be easy to remove without any problems. For those who prefer a top loader, it’s important to consider the area needed for opening the door so that the machine can be loaded easily. It may seem like a banal detail until it becomes a problem when there is not enough space left for placing the laundry basket or for a person to stand in front of the front-loading machine.