6 tricks to make a low ceiling appear higher

In addition to curtains and lights, there are many other accessories that can help us to make a low ceiling appear higher. Just like large window surfaces, mirrors have the effect of opening and brightening spaces. The best choice is large-format models, which occupy a significant portion of the wall to expand low ceilings optically. Even with works of art and picture frames, one can achieve refined effects. Narrow, high frames or superimposed images emphasize the vertical height in the room. You should place a few works on the wall a little higher than usual, to direct the view further upwards, enhancing the feeling of height. You should also select images that add to this effect, like in this example.

For some ideas on making a small bathroom appear larger, see 9 tricks to make a small bathroom better.