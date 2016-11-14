8 Beautiful Pooja Room lighting ideas

Lighting is one of the most important features of a pooja room or prayer room. Fire and traditional lamps are an integral part of Hindu rituals and traditions. According to traditional beliefs, a pooja room should always be well lit.

Taking the time to choose proper lighting for the pooja room will pay off in creating the ambiance and mood you are looking for. Sometimes you do not need to spend much to create the ambiance that you want. It could be that adding a few unique candle holders may be just what you need for some extra fiery devotion in the pooja room.

Whether it's a unique candle holder or an artistic lamp, these bright ideas will surely light up your pooja room.