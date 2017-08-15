Small, but nice: 6 mini pools

Who says that you need a large plot with plenty of space and a big budget to realize the dream of your own pool? You can have a mini pool at home even on a few square meters and with a limited budget. Today, we show you six different mini-pools, which despite their small size have a lot to offer and provide a refreshing feature and add a lovely atmosphere even in the smallest garden. Join us as we dive right into exploring these wonderful mini pools designed by professionals.
Even small pools can offer luxury, as this example proves. This mini pool terrace has the water basin located on a slightly elevated platform in the garden. At the edge of the pool is a cushioned seat that invites you to sunbathe or sip an aperitif before dinner with your feet in the water. And, when it gets dark, spectacular lighting creates a stunning atmosphere in and around the pool. The colour scheme of the lighting can be adapted to create varied moods, while a sophisticated heating system ensures that a pleasant water temperature is maintained throughout the year.
Portable or mobile pools are a great option for those who have a limited budget but want to enjoy splashing or soaking in the cool water during the summer months. This portable mini pool offers the whole family a place to cool down on hot days. It is affordable, convenient to store, and quick and easy to set up. A word of caution: Ensure that the pool and the bathers are protected from injury, and the lawn is not affected.
This mini pool can be used all year round. In summer, the pool provides a place to cool down, while in the winter months, it turns into an outdoor hot tub. When it gets dark, an impressive LED lighting system immersed in the basin and the surroundings creates a lovely mood with a sea of lights. And, if you think that this mini pool restricts the movement, think again! The depth of 1.35 m makes it perfect for enjoying the water without feeling cramped. This is also a great design for mini pool for balcony gardens.
This mini-pool offers a warm welcome to everyone, and a chance to get rid of dust. The social pool is a minimalist work of art. The special thing about it is that everyone in the neighbourhood is free to use the cool water. A wonderful concept, don’t you think?!
This indoor pool is the perfect solution for those who do not have a lot of space, but dream of having a pool within the four walls of their home. In this mini pool, you not only can relax, but also train seriously and get effective results as a sophisticated counter-current system ensures optimal training conditions.
This mini-pool is not suitable for swimming, but the idea is to have a pool small enough to have a relaxing effect on its users. It offers eight different massage jets, both over and under the water – perfect for tired and tense muscles. And, the benches are ideal for enjoying a chat with friends and family members, while soaking in the warm water.
