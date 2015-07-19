7 ways to cool down your house naturally

Cooling down the house naturally can save money and reduce energy consumption. It can also improve the quality of air in the house and have positive health benefits for the inhabitants. Most of the ideas here are inspired by traditional Indian architecture, and now is a great time to bring back these old ideas again as we are faced with our modern day crises.
If you have big windows, lattice window screens like this will help to cool down the house by providing some shade from the sun shining in through the windows. It also provides privacy while at the same time allowing sufficient natural light in which cast interesting shadows on your walls. These panels can be folded for an uninterrupted view.
This lattice window screen was handcrafted by artists and artisans with natural stone and other materials sourced locally from Jodhpur.
Traditional Indian flooring made out of cow dung and straw can help cool down the house tremendously. It is also environmentally friendly as the materials used are natural and locally sourced.
A central courtyard such as this one situated in the middle of a house provides excellent cross ventilation throughout the house. This design used to be popular in old houses, and is making a huge comeback again.
The central courtyard is also a great place for a small garden. The plants will cool down the house further, and be a healthy addition to a home.
Biome Environmental Solutions Limited, architects based in Bangalore, are experts in ecological architecture design.
This low-cost, natural way of cooling down the house is inspired by traditional Indian architecture.Traditionally, houses in India were built with jalis or ventilation holes to facilitate the movement of air through the house. Jalis help cool down the house and also let fresh air and natural light in. The shadow play created by the sun shining in through the jalis also creates an interesting effect.
The brickwork was done in a rat-trap bond style, providing natural insulation and also reducing the amount of material needed. Using jalis and rat-trap bond brickwork can save on costs as you don't have to put as many windows in, and also less bricks are needed.
Modern houses are often built with no ventilation holes at all mainly to accommodate air conditioning, which is actually terrible for air flow in the house and low air quality for the people that live inside. With this design, you can have fresh air, a cooler house, and also save money and energy.
Since warm air rises, houses with high ceilings tend to be cooler. High ceilings also give the home an open feeling and a grand look reminiscent of older buildings.
Green roofs are gaining popularity as a way of providing natural insulation and cooling down the house. If you have a rooftop like this building, then it's even better as you can create a whole garden space as well.
Another option is to paint your roof white, because white roofs reflect heat and can help keep your house cooler. Growing vines and creepers on the exterior walls of your house can also shade the walls and lower the overall temperature of the house.
Thatching is a very old method of roofing dating back to the bronze age in Britain which is becoming popular again because of its many beneficial qualities.Thatch roofs are made out of dry vegetation such as straw and water reed, and have been used in tropical as well as temperate climates.
Thatched roofs have natural insulating qualities which will keep your house cool in the summer and warm in the winter. They are low maintenance and energy efficient as well.
The high-pitched design of this thatch roof ensures that rain water runs off and is a secure barrier against strong rains and winds. For more information about thatched roofs, have a look at practicalities and maintenance of thatched roofs.