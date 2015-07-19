7 ways to cool down your house naturally

If you have big windows, lattice window screens like this will help to cool down the house by providing some shade from the sun shining in through the windows. It also provides privacy while at the same time allowing sufficient natural light in which cast interesting shadows on your walls. These panels can be folded for an uninterrupted view.

This lattice window screen was handcrafted by artists and artisans with natural stone and other materials sourced locally from Jodhpur.

There is also a wide selection of window blinds to choose from on homify.