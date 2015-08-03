10 modern toilet designs

In India it is common for toilets to have a bidet attached to it, however, this toilet takes it to a whole new level. Modern Japanese bidet toilets come with an automatic bidet system installed in it that saves space, and also makes the toilet experience more sanitary and convenient. This high-tech toilet also comes with other innovative and practical functions. After all, Japan is highly regarded worldwide for its innovation and its high-tech toilets.

With this modern Japanese bidet toilet, you only need to use one finger to press a button for the automatic bidet system to start spraying water, making it the most hygienic and convenient way of cleaning yourself. There is also a warm air drying function so that you don't have to use toilet paper at all, which makes this toilet very environmentally friendly. Some models even come with a deodoriser function, a function to keep the toilet seat heated, and a music selection to choose from.

This luxurious modern Japanese bidet toilet is as good as it gets for now.