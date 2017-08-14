14 ways to incorporate sliding doors at home

Sliding doors can make for the ideal separator in any environment. If you're looking for insight as to how to use these in your home, you're at the right place! Read on to find out how you can incorporate sliding doors in your home.
Any home that houses a pool will vouch for the importance of a divider between the pool and the living room. Sliding doors swoop into the picture creating an aesthetic view at the same time acting as a fully functional divider.
Another way to separate the kitchen and dining rooms is with the help of sliding doors. Pick out a frame that matches the theme of your rooms so that integration isn't an issue.
Sliding doors don't always have to be made of glass as this next picture demonstrates. Simple white doors that separate rooms in your home can work wonders for you.
For an enhanced look to your home, opt for sliding mirror doors that come with a charm of their own. The best part about them is that they make your home seem bigger.
For those of you who value your privacy, even at home, frosted glass is tailor made for you. It keeps your privacy in tact and adds functionality to your home.
For complete transparency, look to this sliding door to add a touch of grace to your home.
To separate spaces in your closet, opt for sliding doors within the closet itself. This makes it easier for you to organize your wardrobe.
You could choose colorful sliding doors if you feel that your home is missing on the color factor. Lighting could also be opted for to team up with the sliding doors.
Gone are the days when doors stood in the way of your view of your lovely balcony. Sliding doors could let you sneak a little peek of the great outdoors whenever you like.
Another area where you can incorporate sliding doors is in the bedroom. If you are looking to separate the bed from the lounge, then there's no better way to do it than with sliding doors.
A small door fitted right in the middle can work miracles for your home. Frosted glass and white frames make for the ideal pairing.
This door comes with a sliding section and a window section, ideally the best of both worlds!
To add density to regular sliding doors, look to striped doors such as the one depicted in the picture. Pick out darker shades to create an ambience of oppulence.
Dark hues such as black and brown speak for themselves when placed at a location to separate rooms.
