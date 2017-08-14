Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

14 ways to incorporate sliding doors at home

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
Klassisches Landhaus mit Stil und Charme, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Sliding doors
Loading admin actions …

Sliding doors can make for the ideal separator in any environment. If you're looking for insight as to how to use these in your home, you're at the right place! Read on to find out how you can incorporate sliding doors in your home. 

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

1. As a divider between the living room and the pool

Paisagismo Residencial, Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística Tropical style garden
Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística

Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística
Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística
Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística

Any home that houses a pool will vouch for the importance of a divider between the pool and the living room. Sliding doors swoop into the picture creating an aesthetic view at the same time acting as a fully functional divider.

2. Between the dining and living rooms

Maßgefertigte Schiebetüren & Raumteiler, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Scandinavian style kitchen
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Another way to separate the kitchen and dining rooms is with the help of sliding doors. Pick out a frame that matches the theme of your rooms so that integration isn't an issue.

3. Feature white

Klassisches Landhaus mit Stil und Charme, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Sliding doors
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH

Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH

Sliding doors don't always have to be made of glass as this next picture demonstrates. Simple white doors that separate rooms in your home can work wonders for you. 

4. Say it with mirrors

賀澤室內設計 HOZO_interior_design homify Eclectic style kitchen
homify

賀澤室內設計 HOZO_interior_design

homify
homify
homify

For an enhanced look to your home, opt for sliding mirror doors that come with a charm of their own. The best part about them is that they make your home seem bigger. 

5. Frosted glass

新澄室內設計 homify Modern kitchen
homify

新澄室內設計

homify
homify
homify

For those of you who value your privacy, even at home, frosted glass is tailor made for you. It keeps your privacy in tact and adds functionality to your home. 


6. Complete transparency

UN CUBO DI VETRO: LA CUCINA, T+T ARCHITETTURA T+T ARCHITETTURA Classic style dining room
T+T ARCHITETTURA

T+T ARCHITETTURA
T+T ARCHITETTURA
T+T ARCHITETTURA

For complete transparency, look to this sliding door to add a touch of grace to your home. 

Get in touch with the professionals behind this look! 

7. In the closet

Schiebetüren / Raumteiler, Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH HouseholdRoom dividers & screens
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH

Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH

To separate spaces in your closet, opt for sliding doors within the closet itself. This makes it easier for you to organize your wardrobe. 

8. A pop of color

​Studio Flat Room Divider Sliding Doors by Bravo London. Bravo London Ltd Modern walls & floors Glass Green
Bravo London Ltd

​Studio Flat Room Divider Sliding Doors by Bravo London.

Bravo London Ltd
Bravo London Ltd
Bravo London Ltd

You could choose colorful sliding doors if you feel that your home is missing on the color factor. Lighting could also be opted for to team up with the sliding doors. 

9. In the balcony

Coldharbour, Poulsom Middlehurst Ltd. Poulsom Middlehurst Ltd. Modern living room
Poulsom Middlehurst Ltd.

Coldharbour

Poulsom Middlehurst Ltd.
Poulsom Middlehurst Ltd.
Poulsom Middlehurst Ltd.

Gone are the days when doors stood in the way of your view of your lovely balcony. Sliding doors could let you sneak a little peek of the great outdoors whenever you like.  

10. In the bedroom

Amsterdam + Sonora, Central de Arquitectura Central de Arquitectura
Central de Arquitectura

Central de Arquitectura
Central de Arquitectura
Central de Arquitectura

Another area where you can incorporate sliding doors is in the bedroom. If you are looking to separate the bed from the lounge, then there's no better way to do it than with sliding doors. 

11. Petite beauty

Eenvoudig te installeren schuifdeursysteem, BestFix Schuifdeursystemen BestFix Schuifdeursystemen Modern style doors
BestFix Schuifdeursystemen

BestFix Schuifdeursystemen
BestFix Schuifdeursystemen
BestFix Schuifdeursystemen

A small door fitted right in the middle can work miracles for your home. Frosted glass and white frames make for the ideal pairing. 

12. Half and Half

Haus Hoffmann Hamburg, and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht Sliding doors
and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht

and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht
and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht
and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht

This door comes with a sliding section and a window section, ideally the best of both worlds! 

13. Stripes

Segmenta wardrobe, pictured here in Grey and frosted Grey mirror. Lamco Design LTD BedroomWardrobes & closets
Lamco Design LTD

Segmenta wardrobe, pictured here in Grey and frosted Grey mirror.

Lamco Design LTD
Lamco Design LTD
Lamco Design LTD

To add density to regular sliding doors, look to striped doors such as the one depicted in the picture. Pick out darker shades to create an ambience of oppulence. 

14. The color factor

Maison individuelle Versailles, Hélène de Tassigny Hélène de Tassigny Modern kitchen
Hélène de Tassigny

Hélène de Tassigny
Hélène de Tassigny
Hélène de Tassigny

Dark hues such as black and brown speak for themselves when placed at a location to separate rooms. 

For more on sliding doors, visit the following ideabook

How much will a patio cost?
Which one was your favorite? 


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks