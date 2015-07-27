6 Divine Vastu shastra ideas for your home

Vastu Shastra is the ancient science of architecture based on traditional Hindu beliefs. The ancient texts describe how the layout and design of the building should be in order to harmonise the building and the humans that live inside it, with nature. When all is in balance, humans that reside in the buildings will have prosperous, happy lives. In Vastu Shastra, it is believed that the way a building is designed can eliminate negative energies and attract positive energies.
Every building has a life of its own, just as plants and flowers have a life of their own. If you plant a flower in the wrong direction, where it does not get the morning sun or the evening sun, or the energy that it needs, it will not grow to its full potential and flower abundantly. The similar concept can be applied to a home and the persons that live in it.
Building a vastu shastra compliant home is a great way to achieve balance and harmony in your home and in your life. Just as our bodies, the dwelling place of our spirit, is a sacred abode, so are our homes, the dwelling place of our bodies.
Vastu shastra places great emphasis on the main entrance of a home because this is where positive and negative energies enter and exit the house. If more positive energies enter the house, then people living in the house will live happy and prosperous lives. However, if more negative energies enter the house, then people living in the house will experience bad vibes.The main entrance of your house is the gateway to your success.
The most important thing in vastu shastra when it comes to the main entrance of the home is the direction it is facing. The ideal position of the main entrance should be in the East, where the sun rises. The reason for this is to allow the morning sun's positive energy and purifying light into the house. The North East is also an acceptable direction.
Vastu shastra is about attracting positive energy and eliminating negative energy.
Purnavastusasthram is a professional expert of vastu shastra principles and philosophy on homify. He is an architect and a vastu consultant with a deep knowledge of vastu shastra principles and astrology who believes that we can change our lives when we begin to build a new home, or decide to renovate our homes at an auspicious time with vastu techniques.
Vastu consulting services are also available for offices, shops, and hospitals.
Designing the layout of the house according to vastu shastra can easily be done by consulting with vastu shastra experts or architects that are vastu shastra compliant. Other than the main entrance of the house, the position of other rooms is also important in vastu shastra.
In this layout, the architects have zoned the house according to the vastu shastra compass. The ideal place for the kitchen is in the South West. The kitchen should not be located directly in front of the main entrance of the house.The master bedroom should be in the South, and the toilets should never be located adjacent to the pooja room.
Vastu shastra experts tend to have differentiated opinions due the to vasts amounts of information available on the subject, and their varied interpretations. However, it's probably safe to say that all vastu shastra experts would agree that positive energy can be attracted into the home through certain principles and sensibilities.
This single storey country house was built with vastu shastra techniques and ecological construction.
The materials used to construct this home are all locally sourced from India, and are not only environmentally friendly, but also a brilliant way to save energy. The materials used to construct this house are sand, clay, water, earth, and straw or cob. These natural materials are excellent for building insulation, keeping the house cooler in hot weather and warmer in cold weather, which means that air-conditioning won't be necessary, and lots of energy and money can be saved.
Using the vastu shastra compass for zoning the home brings balance, harmony and prosperity to the home, while using ecological construction techniques also adds to the balance and harmony of the home.
Designing a house is like designing your life, with the most crucial element being balance. A balanced life creates a happy person, and a balanced house creates a happy home.
This modern house was designed according to vastu shastra principles and a traditional layout. Although there were many limitations when it came to building this family home in terms of space, the architects ingeniously utilised a minimalist approach to overcome restrictions. The design of the house follows the ancient tradition of having a central communal space known as a
chaupal.
This house combines modernity with ancient science and tradition to create a spiritual and traditional abode with modern comforts.
There are also small things you can do around the house to eliminate negative energies and attract positive energies without having to reconstruct the layout of the whole house, such as paying attention to lighting in the house. Purnavastushastram recommends that you should leave a red coloured lamp burning in the south east room for appeasing the fire element of nature or agni.
According to Vastu Shastra expert, Purnavastusasthram, vastu shastra lighting is as simple as lighting a deepa or an oil lamp in ghee or sesame oil. The light brings healing and positive energy to your home.
Vastu shastra and feng shui are quite similar in terms of its principles. If you're looking for more small ideas to harmonise your home, have a look at this ideabook: a quick guide to feng shui.