6 Divine Vastu shastra ideas for your home

Vastu Shastra is the ancient science of architecture based on traditional Hindu beliefs. The ancient texts describe how the layout and design of the building should be in order to harmonise the building and the humans that live inside it, with nature. When all is in balance, humans that reside in the buildings will have prosperous, happy lives. In Vastu Shastra, it is believed that the way a building is designed can eliminate negative energies and attract positive energies.

Every building has a life of its own, just as plants and flowers have a life of their own. If you plant a flower in the wrong direction, where it does not get the morning sun or the evening sun, or the energy that it needs, it will not grow to its full potential and flower abundantly. The similar concept can be applied to a home and the persons that live in it.

Building a vastu shastra compliant home is a great way to achieve balance and harmony in your home and in your life. Just as our bodies, the dwelling place of our spirit, is a sacred abode, so are our homes, the dwelling place of our bodies.