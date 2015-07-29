A home with soul

Nothing brings charm to an Indian home more than character with a spiritual touch. Homes with character and personality instilled by the home owners do possess that intangible soul feeling of “nurturing and beauty”. Apartments and houses can become havens of positive energy and a source of inspiration for both the home owners and visitors alike. Having that magical source of inspiration in your home can begin from a souvenir brought back from that sacred pilgrimage, or a magical bookshelf with all the reading treasures to inspire and help you grow intellectually. Decorating a home with a little bit of playfulness and small sacred details of family living can transform a mediocre living space into a rich temple for living. Today at homify we take a glimpse through a family home in Mumbai, a home with a soul. Join us in as we explore this beautiful home…
Sometimes the smallest objects in the home are the ones that generate all the charm . We begin in this home from the smallest objects; the metal artefacts. Commonly seen in Indian homes, metal artifices and antiques bring that spiritual feeling into the very heart of the home, converting it into a family haven for living.
A stylish table at the entrance of the hallway is always a good idea. It presents the opportunity to display great moments of family togetherness, or that priceless memento from a festive family celebration. One fabulous idea is a display of family portraits. Photographs of family immediately give you a feeling of love, warmth and proximity among family members. It's a nice way to introduce to your guests to your siblings and talk about the family.
For those of us who treasure books, the pleasure of giving someone a peek into your library is priceless. The heart of this home lies truly in the family library, with vast amounts of diverse titles amalgamated by generations, it would be indeed a pleasure to flip through this intellectual mine of gold. The full-height library almost gives you the feeling of a wall of books, where one can walk right through it.
For a house that is not extremely spacious, this full-size wall mirror does wonders. Creating a very pleasing optical illusion that makes the room feel larger than life as well as flooding it with the soft light, while creating a visual connection with the kitchen. Indeed what a charm to share a meal with the family here
In the course of a mix and match between existing furniture and new pieces commissioned by the family, it can often can be very hard to achieve a perfect aesthetic harmony. Here on homify most of the Indian interior design experts seem to be able to solve this mammoth task with considerable ease. In this case interior designers Design Kkarma(India) have mixed traditional classic style wooden arm chairs with an exquisite modern glass tabeltop to find a perfect balance for modern living room aesthetics. We hope you enjoyed the small peek into this lovely family home. For more great ideas on living room styling and furnishing take a look at our ideabook on coffee table ideas.