How much will a patio cost?

There’s no denying that a patio greatly enhances the overall look of a home’s exterior, which is why most home owners dream of having a stylish patio for relaxing or entertaining guests. However, when it comes to laying a patio, the prospect of spending a large amount causes many homeowners to put their dreams on hold.

The main cause of confusion is the varied estimates that one gets when asking how much to lay a patio. Here, it’s important to remember that rather than relying on a ballpark figure, working out the essential elements based on your requirements will give a more realistic figure as the materials that you use, the size of the patio and the elements will affect the price tag.

So, how much should it be to lay a patio? It’s best to approach a professional who understands your requirements and works out the costs accordingly. To help you to get started, we’ve put together this guide.