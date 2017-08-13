23 garden fencing ideas that are cheap, but stylish

A garden or a backyard is a wonderful feature in any home, but it also needs to be private and secure so that you can enjoy relaxing in it. However, spending a lot of money on the fence may not seem important, after you have splurged on the interiors.

Today, we at homify have researched the various cheap fencing solutions that are being used by professionals, and put them together in this ideabook to help you to decide on the best solution for your home. So, if you would like to make your garden a private space, safe from the prying eyes of your neighbours or unwelcome visitors, but without spending a huge sum on it, take a look at these fencing ideas and pick your favourite.