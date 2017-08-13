Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

23 garden fencing ideas that are cheap, but stylish

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Minimalist style garden
Loading admin actions …

garden or a backyard is a wonderful feature in any home, but it also needs to be private and secure so that you can enjoy relaxing in it. However, spending a lot of money on the fence may not seem important, after you have splurged on the interiors.

Today, we at homify have researched the various cheap fencing solutions that are being used by professionals, and put them together in this ideabook to help you to decide on the best solution for your home. So, if you would like to make your garden a private space, safe from the prying eyes of your neighbours or unwelcome visitors, but without spending a huge sum on it, take a look at these fencing ideas and pick your favourite.

Pabellón 3e, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern houses
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

1. Woven bamboo – a cheap fencing idea that is easy to attach to solid walls

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Garden Fencing & walls
GH Product Solutions

GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions

2. Creating a natural fence with plants helps to blur the boundary lines

HOME STAGING EXTÉRIEUR OU L’ART DE BIEN VENDRE SON BIEN IMMOBILIER, SEVEN GARDEN SEVEN GARDEN Modern garden
SEVEN GARDEN

SEVEN GARDEN
SEVEN GARDEN
SEVEN GARDEN

3. Using recycled wood is another great alternative for cheap fencing that’s beautiful

East Dulwich 1 Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd Modern houses Glass Black modern loft,contemporary design,glazed dormer,kitchen extension,industrial,herringbone floor,timber fence,glazed extension,modern extension,london kitchen,extension,east dulwich
Proctor &amp; Co. Architecture Ltd

East Dulwich 1

Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd
Proctor &amp; Co. Architecture Ltd
Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd

4. How about freestanding bamboo that can be customized to your requirements?

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
GH Product Solutions

GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions

5. Cheap pre-fabricated panels can be upgraded with a fresh coat of paint

Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Minimalist style garden
Bolans Architects

Narbonne Avenue Clapham

Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects


6. A short fence with plain wooden panels can work out cheaper than some of the trendy options

Canopy Lane Aralia Minimalist style garden Iron/Steel White
Aralia

Canopy Lane

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

7. Use pallets in a strip formation to create a cheap fencing alternative

Small, low maintenance garden Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood-Plastic Composite artificial lawn,eco deck,simple garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Small, low maintenance garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

8. A gabion is an unusual, but interesting idea to create a fence that is solid and stunning

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Garden Fencing & walls
GH Product Solutions

GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions

9. A low fence won’t cost much, and you can create a hedge or paint it to add beauty

Climbing Frame for Smaller Garden Selwood Products Ltd Minimalist style garden
Selwood Products Ltd

Climbing Frame for Smaller Garden

Selwood Products Ltd
Selwood Products Ltd
Selwood Products Ltd

10. Extend the deck planks in your garden to the fence for a cohesive look – you can get a lower rate when you buy in bulk

Ed's Shed, Ed Reeve Ed Reeve Minimalist style garden
Ed Reeve

Ed's Shed

Ed Reeve
Ed Reeve
Ed Reeve

11. Trellis fencing with climbing vines or creepers presents a more organic and affordable solution

Country Family Garden With Oriental Water Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Country style garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Country Family Garden With Oriental Water Garden

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

12. Woven panels in a lighter shade won’t make the garden seem too cramped

Quercus Raised Beds -Extra Space in a small garden, Quercus UK Ltd Quercus UK Ltd Country style garden
Quercus UK Ltd

Quercus Raised Beds -Extra Space in a small garden

Quercus UK Ltd
Quercus UK Ltd
Quercus UK Ltd

13. For a country feel, use spaced wooden fencing – it won’t cost a lot

Traditional Garden, Unique Landscapes Unique Landscapes Country style garden
Unique Landscapes

Traditional Garden

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

14. White picket fences belong to dream cottages, but they look just as good anywhere

Bossington House, Adisham Kent, Lee Evans Partnership Lee Evans Partnership Country style garden
Lee Evans Partnership

Bossington House, Adisham Kent

Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership

15. Integrate the fencing with the outdoor furniture to create a seamless look

Ayrshire outdoor living, Lithic Fire Lithic Fire Modern garden Sandstone
Lithic Fire

Ayrshire outdoor living

Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire

16. A trellis is a cheap fencing idea that offers privacy without blocking natural light

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

17. A wooden framework covered with greenery not only adds to the aesthetics but also offers excellent value for money

Garden - Canary Wharf, Millennium Interior Designers Millennium Interior Designers Modern garden
Millennium Interior Designers

Garden—Canary Wharf

Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers

18. Chicken wire fencing is cheap and almost invisible. It may not offer much privacy, but is sufficient for keeping out unwelcome intruders

Featherbrook House, PKA Architects Ltd PKA Architects Ltd Modern garden
PKA Architects Ltd

Featherbrook House

PKA Architects Ltd
PKA Architects Ltd
PKA Architects Ltd

19. Mesh panels on top of solid walls add textural beauty and won’t cost much

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Modern garden
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole

David James Architects & Partners Ltd
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

20. An extra high fence might seem expensive, but using a cheap fencing material like recycled wood that is treated at home can make it a very affordable option

Lawn Perfect Stays Modern garden
Perfect Stays

Lawn

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

21. Want something out of the ordinary? How about Perspex panels ordered direct from the supplier? You’ll have a cheap fencing idea that is eye-catching!

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden
Earth Designs

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

22. Save money with a DIY fence. Use marine ply from a store, and cut it to fit your requirement. It won’t make a big dent in your budget.

Brackenbury House, Neil Dusheiko Architects Neil Dusheiko Architects Modern garden
Neil Dusheiko Architects

Brackenbury House

Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects

23. For a stunning boundary, go for laser-cut stainless-steel panels. It’s a cheap fencing idea that will bring a modern look to your home

Stainless Steel Fence Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Garden Accessories & decoration
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Stainless Steel Fence

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

For some inspiration on small gardens, see 15 fantastic garden ideas for small homes.

A beautiful and cosy apartment in Mumbai
Which of these fences will you choose for your garden? Respond in the comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks