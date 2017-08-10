5 pictures of extreme home transformations

To rebuild completely or simply renovate and rehabilitate? This is a question faced by many home owners who have older real estate. What’s invaluable is the advice of an architect, who evaluates whether a new building is absolutely necessary, or if the existing one can be made more presentable with a renovation. However, when the living space is no longer sufficient, a change needs to be made. In such cases, a renovation may not be an optimal solution, and you need to upgrade the whole house.
Whether it’s renovation, rebuilding or remodelling, today we show you how unusual and innovative the result can be. Before you decide to renovate an old building, before-after images of these five amazing projects will provide inspiration.
In the era during which it was constructed, this building from the 60s integrated into the surroundings unobtrusively. However, it could no longer do justice to the demands of a family of four. The solution: a reconstruction that was both cost-effective and sustainable. The architects' promise was to create a home that felt like a completely new building.
And here, we see the incredible change! Undoubtedly, the building is characterized by massive changes, especially in the large windows and doors, making it look like a new family home. By extending the structure towards the rear, more living space could be gained, and a private swimming pool could be included in the basement.
To meet the goal of sustainability, a pellet heating system with an underground tank as well as panels for solar thermal energy were installed. In addition, the house has controlled ventilation with heat recovery as well as a modern system for utilizing rainwater. A perfect example of how to renovate an old building before-after, don’t you think?
In this example, the house had a particularly interesting garden view. While the street facing side was designed with conventional plaster, bright tiles decorated the back. The property offered the best conditions for a family – lots of space for kids to romp and to relax outdoors. It was the perfect single-family house, one in which you felt comfortable.
After the intervention by the experts, the old house is no longer recognizable! A modern, cubic building now stands on the property. Not only is the façade changed, but also the roof. The gabled structure of the old roof was demolished, and replaced with a flat roof. The living room on the ground floor was expanded by connecting it to a former service room. In the south-facing garden, a generous terrace with colourful natural stones serves as an ideal place to enjoy the greenery.
The design of the façade is the highlight of this conversion, but it holds a fascinating secret. The dark blue surfaces contain flecks of colourful glass with fluorescent effect, which make it sparkle in the dark. Another splendid example of how to convert a house – before-after.
Old farmhouses have their own charm – the brick facade and the red saddle roof always radiate cosiness, and you can imagine how quaint it might be behind the four walls. A word of encouragement for those looking to renovate farmhouses – these types of buildings often have an enormous (and often underestimated) potential to be converted into a modern dream-home.
The basic form of the two buildings has been retained even after the renovation, and even the red saddle roof is unchanged. In the small building on the left, a guest room with shower has been built. The main dwelling, to the right of it, was once the stable and the living quarters of the farm help. Now, however, you will find a trendy living area with all sorts of comfort. Through a wood-clad, high-ceiling hallway, both buildings are seamlessly connected, as you will notice if you look closely behind the façade.
The look of this old façade speaks for itself: the faded beige and brown looks anything but inviting. The well-preserved old-fashioned balcony and the aged shutters round off the unattractive picture of the house. Even then, there was hope for this middle-class house to get a trendy, new look.
A refreshing pale blue, finally draws all eyes to the positive aspects of the facade. How did they achieve this surprising appearance? Firstly, the house was extended by enclosing the balcony. However, the architects did not extend the roof. As a result, not only has the place gained a new look, but also energy saving of more than 70%. It can now keep up with other modern buildings in the area.
The owners of this house complained about the scarcity of living space. An extension was required, while simultaneously spicing up the old-fashioned façade. The plan: a cosy bedroom on the upper floor and a spacious and airy living room on the ground floor. What are the benefits when you convert a house? Before-after pictures of this home will reveal all.
From a dreary building to a contemporary house—this project was a complete success. The strong red of the construction stands out clearly and brightens up the entire environment. Just as warm as the red, but somewhat subtler, is the wood trim cladding a portion of the extension. To keep the façade as easy-to-maintain as possible, the experts decided to use a slab façade and a pre-painted wood block structure.
Are you inspired to renovate an old building after seeing these before-after transformations? See some more fine examples in 5 renovation pictures to inspire you.