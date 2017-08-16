A gorgeous apartment in Mumbai with a splendid view

This apartment is not only gorgeous, but pretty smart too, as in high tech. The client was looking for a home that blended in with the urban environment, yet was luxurious and unique. Although the apartment is located on the terrace floor in a highly commercial area in the middle of the hustle and bustle of Mumbai city, the designers managed to create an oasis of calm by incorporating two outdoor areas with gardens at both ends of the apartment. The design also ensures that the apartment is well ventilated. The home truly feels like an escape from the city. Instead of feeling like you're in the middle of the city, it feels like you're overlooking it. The professional design team from SM Studio have clearly demonstrated their talent in this project.
Join us on this tour to get a visual guide of this stunning apartment. Who knows, maybe you might get some ideas for your home?
This master bedroom has a large sliding glass door that opens up to a balcony and a great view of the city and the sky. We absolutely love the sleek organically shaped bed platform and the cosy colour scheme.
This spacious apartment consists of four bedrooms, two master bedrooms, a children's bedroom, guest bedroom, pooja room and a huge entrance lobby which connects the different areas of the house with the main living room, dining area and kitchen.
Pictured here, we see the grand entrance lobby which is definitely dressed to impress. The colour combination of white, black, silver and grey enhances the elegance of this space.
This master bedroom is similar to the one we looked at earlier in its colour scheme and design. This one actually has a conventional bed instead of a platform. The funky outdoor seating in the balcony is fabulous don't you think?
The TV wall is a focal point of view in this bedroom, and it's elegantly dressed with wood and sleek metallic goodness, playing with textures, materials and contrast to create a suitable TV wall for the bedroom.
The pinkish, purplish hues of this bedroom give it a rosy romantic glow. The lighting accentuates the mood in this room by casting shadows on the white walls. We love how the study table is integrated with the TV shelf area.
Pastel blue, pastel green and bright orange are some of the dominant colours in this colourful children's bedroom. Simple murals on the wall create a cheerful and playful space, while the wooden closet and door add warmth to the room.
We love how this elegant corridor has been brought to life with lots of lights and decorations. The rustic wooden bench with the glittery cushions add a unique touch to the space.
Mirrors and glass make this bathroom seem extra spacious. The sink area with the large mirrors fits in nicely with the glass shower room, almost making it invisible in a sense.
Yes a closet in the bathroom is not a bad idea at all is it? This huge bathroom has plenty of space too, and the large dark wooden closet fits perfectly.
This bathroom has the perfect layout as you don't see the toilet bowl at all as you enter. Rather what you see is a beautiful, modern sink area and the shower room. The toilet bowl is actually hidden behind a half wall, which also creates a practical shelf space for the toilet area.
This bathroom has plenty of storage space too. Patterned black and white tiles add a unique touch to this bathroom.
This bathroom is definitely refreshing and outstanding with pretty mosaic tiles in shades of purple and a super colourful splash of rainbow. The greyish colour scheme helps to neutralise the intense colours.
Funky washbasins are one of the easiest ways to add come contemporary flair to your bathroom. Pictured here, we see an oval shaped washbasin in bright red and black.
We hope you've enjoyed the tour of this apartment. For more inspiration and ideas, have a look at a glowing new apartment.