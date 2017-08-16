A gorgeous apartment in Mumbai with a splendid view

This apartment is not only gorgeous, but pretty smart too, as in high tech. The client was looking for a home that blended in with the urban environment, yet was luxurious and unique. Although the apartment is located on the terrace floor in a highly commercial area in the middle of the hustle and bustle of Mumbai city, the designers managed to create an oasis of calm by incorporating two outdoor areas with gardens at both ends of the apartment. The design also ensures that the apartment is well ventilated. The home truly feels like an escape from the city. Instead of feeling like you're in the middle of the city, it feels like you're overlooking it. The professional design team from SM Studio have clearly demonstrated their talent in this project.

Join us on this tour to get a visual guide of this stunning apartment. Who knows, maybe you might get some ideas for your home?