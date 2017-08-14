A 8000sqft contemporary Mumbai residence with pool

Being connected with the outdoors and surrounded with greenery is a major requirement for a nature-lover! So when afamily of three purchased a plot that had plants in plenty, one of the keycriteria for the team of interior architects at Atelier Design N Domain was to preserve as much of the vegetationas possible around a contemporary residence with clean lines, seamless spacesand constant access to the outdoors. Inkeeping with the brief, the team designed N P Villa, a gorgeous minimalisthouse that spreads lengthwise. With three outdoor verandahs and an outdoorswimming pool bordering the living area and bedrooms, a spreading lawn with a view of a beautiful green forest around the residence, and lots of windows, the architects have succeeded in crafting abeautiful modern home that is perfect for the nature-loving family. Let’s takethe tour!
A glass wall is all that separates the living room from the outdoors. What a splendid view from the living room and what a wealth of natural light within, during the day! The pool is lit magically after dark, and the waters become gorgeously turquoise.
The living area is a cool and elegant affair in black, white and grey, warmed by an accent wall of brown panels. The different textures of the walls combine with the marble floor for an intriguing effect. The stylish furniture has clean, simple lines while trendy accessories like the stylish lamp add pizzazz to the minimalist décor.
One of the frequently neglected spaces in a house is the passage, but the architects have not forgotten it here! The lovely marble flooring and white walls are tempered with brown as well as with dramatic works of art on the walls. Large windows ensure that the passage is well-lit.
Exemplifying warmth and relaxation, the neutral, earthy tones of the bedroom are perfect for creating a soothing space for repose. The natural wooden floor and furniture are enlivened by a work of art on the wall, and the shelf in the headboard is a great idea for storage. The lighting is soft to ensure a romantic and soothing ambiance.
The stunning walls with mirror panels, the classy flooring and wooden furniture, the pretty lights and trendy sanitary ware—all make this a spectacular bathroom you wouldn’t want to leave! The sink unit is clad with wood and lends warmth to the space.
The swimming pool is intriguingly designed to run alongside some of the living spaces. The slatted roof above and the trendy sculpture heighten the style quotient manifold. Don't miss the artificial waterfall on the right, and the play of light and shade here.
Viewed from outside, the house looks elegant and charming. The pristine white beauty of the residence teams with lots of windows and varying volumes to create a stylish look. The pool, pebbled border and lawn add to the beauty of this modern house. Plus, the lighting is brillant, both inside and outside.
NP Villa is a lovely blend of clean, simple designs and stylish elements, and ample connectivity with the outdoors.
