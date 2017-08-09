Which floor is right for the kitchen?

Finding the right kitchen floor is not easy, because one feels the need to choose between beauty and functionality. However, this isn’t necessarily the correct approach to making that decision, as we prove to you in this article.

Undoubtedly, the kitchen floor must endure a lot of hardship. The fact is that unlike the living room, where you sit mostly on the couch, the kitchen is a place where you stand, move around or sometimes sit at the counter to eat something. In addition, splashes of grease, water stains, food crumbs and, in some cases, even falling objects such as cooking spoons or pots, make it hard to see a kitchen floor without a single blemish.

We have looked at the types of flooring in kitchens, and we would like to help you find the right one to suit your taste and needs.