Which floor is right for the kitchen?

Finding the right kitchen floor is not easy, because one feels the need to choose between beauty and functionality. However, this isn’t necessarily the correct approach to making that decision, as we prove to you in this article.
Undoubtedly, the kitchen floor must endure a lot of hardship. The fact is that unlike the living room, where you sit mostly on the couch, the kitchen is a place where you stand, move around or sometimes sit at the counter to eat something. In addition, splashes of grease, water stains, food crumbs and, in some cases, even falling objects such as cooking spoons or pots, make it hard to see a kitchen floor without a single blemish.
We have looked at the types of flooring in kitchens, and we would like to help you find the right one to suit your taste and needs.
Tiles are perfect for the classic kitchen floors. In older kitchens, you often find classic white ceramic tiles, usually connected by a dark grey joint. Of course, this basic design, does not satisfy everyone. Fortunately, today the selection of tiles is significantly larger. For example, you can opt for colourful tiles or ones with motifs. The tiles should, however, suit the style of the kitchen and ensure a harmonious appearance.
Why are tiles a popular option for kitchen flooring? It’s mainly because they are durable and easy to clean. In general, tiles are regarded as extremely robust, but to be safe, it is advisable to pay attention to the quality before buying. As a rule, the higher price of the tiles, the greater will be the longevity. In addition, tiles should be glazed to make them more resistant. Additionally, if a tile breaks, it can easily be replaced. Tiles are water and heat resistant and insensitive to most household chemicals. Another advantage of this kitchen floor covering is that it is also ideal for installing an under-floor kitchen heating system, in colder places.
Just as popular as tiles is a PVC floor in the kitchen. Its advantages are obvious. It is inexpensive, quick and easy to install as well as resistant and easy to clean. Thanks to dense, welded joints, this kitchen floor covering can be cleaned very well. Since PVC is also shock-absorbing, you won’t disturb the neighbours when you move around in the kitchen. However, here too, it is important to use material of a certain quality to ensure durability.
Anyone who associates the term PVC with a purely chemical-based flooring with boring design needs to think again. PVC floors (also known as vinyl floors) are mainly made of stone, salt and petroleum as well as natural fillers such as chalk and limestone. They do not contain enormous amounts of plastic, heavy metal or lead. And, as far as design is concerned, the choice of colours and patterns is extremely large. If you use foamed vinyl, it looks just like a classic tiled floor.
Unlike PVC, linoleum is one of the so-called natural floor coverings. It consists of natural raw materials such as linseed oil, cork, wood flour and jute. Thanks to this clever material combination, this type of kitchen floor is non-slip, anti-static and easy to care for. If you like something more unusual in terms of design, Linoleum also has a lot of colourful options.
It is important that linoleum floor covering is professionally laid as a special adhesive is necessary for installing it. In addition, a highly abrasion-resistant, silky-matte glaze can prevent water from penetrating the surface and causing the material to rot. If the flooring is laid immaculately, it can last for up to a decade.
Due to its natural composition and simple-to-clean properties, which makes it easy to keep the kitchen hygienic, linoleum is an excellent option for those who suffer from allergies.
Wooden flooring has been used in living rooms for a long time. It is warm, good for insulation and ensures a cosy atmosphere. It’s precisely these three factors that also make it an ideal flooring for the kitchen—for what is more important than making your kitchen more comfortable?
With a parquet floor, almost every kitchen can be beautiful. While wood fits perfectly into rustic kitchens, it also sets an exciting contrast to the industrial kitchen style. In addition, the unique colour and grain of the wood on each of the kitchen floorboards, brings liveliness into an otherwise sterile space.
However, since it’s a natural material, wood is not particularly durable. A surface seal is, therefore, a must to avoid minor marks such as scratches or water stains. A certain amount of precaution and regular care are essential when you choose a wooden floor in the kitchen. If you put a dining table and chairs in the kitchen, you should place felt pads underneath the legs of the furniture to protect the floor from scratches.
Our furnishing tip: When choosing a wooden kitchen floor, use contrasts – dark wood with bright kitchens and vice versa.
An alternative to natural wood floors is laminate flooring. It is made from a layer-like connection of different wood parts such as chips and fibre that are compressed at very high temperatures and finally, provided with a digital print. Thanks to this digital imprint, an array of designs is possible with laminates, so you can opt for a colourful look or one that resembles genuine wood.
When cleaning laminate floors, make sure that it is only dampened slightly and not wiped with a wet mop. If the laminate gets too moist, there is a risk of swelling and permanent damage. In addition, falling objects can leave cracks in this material, and repairing it is a laborious process. Due to these limitations, laminates are recommended only in kitchens that are relatively dry.
Natural stone is an excellent material for kitchen flooring, because it is known to be extremely sturdy. It is resistant to water and solvents, and is therefore, ideal for the kitchen. You can opt for the natural stone in a colour that best matches your kitchen equipment or your taste.
If you decide on dark granite, you have chosen one of the hardest and sturdiest stones. Travertine, a porous limestone, is another stone, which has a surprisingly dense structure and provides sand-coloured variations. Marble flooring in kitchens is also extremely popular. However, this natural stone is much more sensitive than others such as granite, and therefore, requires extra care. For example, stains and splashes should be wiped clean as quickly as possible to avoid a permanent imprint.
