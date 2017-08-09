Your browser is out-of-date.

9 pictures of a modern kitchen to inspire you

homify Modern kitchen Solid Wood Brown
While the tap of options to decorate your kitchen seldom runs dry, there might be a good chance that you are ultimately spoiled for choice when it comes to picking out a central theme. If you are someone who is looking to create a modern kitchen centered around the minimalist approach, then this post is just for you. 

We at homify are taking you on a journey that unravels this beautifully designed kitchen one angle at a time.

Bird's eye view!

This angle gives us a quick view of the entire kitchen. The kitchen is well organized with the stove on one end, while the wash basin resides in the middle. The kitchen slab is made of white marble, standing out without overpowering the kitchen. 

It's all in the decor

The decor chosen blends perfectly well with the overall theme of the kitchen. Simple, elegant decor is picked out which does not occupy too much space. Color combinations of black, white and steel make the ultimate trio bringing grace into this humble kitchen's abode. 

Multipurpose furniture

The furniture picked out is such that it houses all the kitchen appliances, including the likes of the microwave and refrigerator. An all black ensemble with steel handles for increased conveinience. 

Natural lighting

Natural lighting is used in the kitchen that no amount of commercial lighting can do justice to. The blinds open out to a view of the great outdoors. 

Space woes

Natural lighting isn't the only thing that is aplenty in this kitchen. Space too plays quite the role here, leaving you with plwnty of it to walk around in and complete your daily kitchen activities. 

Fine living!

A quick view of the overlying living area will show you how well planned this home really is. Fantastic decor choices have led to the creation of this view. 


Ceiling lamps

Another great way that this kitchen celebrates life is with the use of ceiling lamps to light it up. In addition to the natural light that is present, these lamps contribute greatly creating an atmosphere of belonging. 

White washed

The minimalist approach is centered in this kitchen as white is the sole color that has been picked as wall paints. The bonus of this approach is that every single piece of decor is given a reason shine! 

Cabinets

Store away your favorite spices in the lovely cabins that are so graciously divided to house as much as they possibly can. 

