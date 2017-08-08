What is the perfect colour for the façade of my house?

The façade is the business card of a house, because it presents visitors with the first impression of the home. Therefore, it’s particularly important to choose the right colour for the façade.

However, deciding which façade colour to pick depends on an individual’s taste. The possibilities are endless, but you should be sure of the colour you choose for the façade as it will last for years, and probably decades!

In general, warm colours such as orange are inviting, while cold colours like green and blue are distant. Several other factors play a role in the house façade. The size and location of the house, the amount of sunlight it receives… these are some of the factors that contribute to the overall appearance of the façade. To help you to find the perfect house façade colour for your home, we have a few tips for you.