A beautiful and cosy apartment in Mumbai

This spacious 2-bedroom apartment has a very interesting and unique interior design—it combines the modern with the traditional harmoniously to shape an absolutely distinctive design. Bold patterns in black and white are combined with rustic wood, and the results are marvelous. The professional design team from Atelier Design n Domain based in Mumbai and Maharashtra have created a home that's both cosy and bursting with vitality—it definitely has a young heart. You will have to see it to believe it. So join us on this tour and be inspired by these talented proffesionals.
We absolutely love the matching sofa, wall and carpet in bold black and white stripes. Matching is so in style right now. The bright red lamp and the blanket add a vibrant splash of colour to the room, while the old coffee table tray and ornaments enhance the retro feel. If you think it's a bit too modern or young for your style, just wait and see how you feel when you see the rest of the room.
Matching is trendy and so is mismatching—and this designs plays with these two concepts very creatively. The wooden wall and the piano is reminiscent of a traditional rustic country house, while the black and white wall represents modernity with a 60's flashback.
The uniformity of the colour used in this bathroom in beige and a darker shade of brown give this bathroom a comforting feel. Framed pictures on the wall, a vase with flowers and an ornamental oil lamp go to show that just as much decorative effort has gone into the bathroom.
The grand elegant chandelier is downplayed with the simple wooden table and cosy chairs. The decorations around the room add a nostalgic vintage touch to the room.
The other side of the room reveals a cosy living room area with lots of wood and lots of warmth. The sheer white curtains dressing the large windows allow plenty of natural light into this homely space.
The lighting installations in the social heart of the home is vital. A well lit room can make a world of difference. Here we see many different kinds with different intensities being used, which is ideal for creating the ambiance you desire for a certain mood or time of the day.
Yes they do exist, and why not? Who says you don't need privacy in the kitchen? Plus it's a good way to reduce the aromas and smells from leaving the kitchen, and when you have crawling toddlers it's really what you dream of.
Pictured here we see a sleek long black cabinet serving as a divider for the room, while also enhancing the aesthetics of the room by being a display table for decorative ornaments. The black stands out in this room and highlights a focal point in the room—the devotional Hindu statue placed right at the very end.
If you have lots of shelf space, why not highlight it with lights—it created a brilliant effect in the room. Pictured here we see TV wall in wood with a lighted up bookshelf beside it. It makes the dumb box seem a little smarter don't you think?
Cushioned headboards are awesome, especially when they're this large! It feels like you could just bounce off the wall and into bed. It also adds softness and contrast to the hard wooden walls. What a delightful little room!
The mini office corner makes you feel like a boss with the stylish retro chair and a large window to inspire you. The white surroundings give the space a clean, fresh look, perking you up for some work.
The textured grey wall looks fantastic with a framed picture at the head of the bed. The shelf at the head of the bed is a practical design which allows for the bedside lamp and other things to be placed. A mini bedside stool serves more decorative purposes in this bedroom.
Just like the other bathroom, the decorations placed in this bathroom also give it that extra edge. In this bathroom we see more of contrast in terms of the colour, and the opaque glass framing the mirror adds another something extra special.
This unique bright red table is in itself a decorative piece, but it definitely becomes a focal point in the wooden corridor with the ornaments and flowers that adorn it. The backdrop of mirrors adds brightness to this space.
Cosy and comfy is good, but sometimes it can get a bit too mellow. Pictured here we see an energetic ambiance created bold concepts and mismatching designs. Maybe opposites do attract after all.
We hope you've enjoyed this tour. For more inspiration and ideas, have a look at a modern apartment in mumbai.