A beautiful and cosy apartment in Mumbai

This spacious 2-bedroom apartment has a very interesting and unique interior design—it combines the modern with the traditional harmoniously to shape an absolutely distinctive design. Bold patterns in black and white are combined with rustic wood, and the results are marvelous. The professional design team from Atelier Design n Domain based in Mumbai and Maharashtra have created a home that's both cosy and bursting with vitality—it definitely has a young heart. You will have to see it to believe it. So join us on this tour and be inspired by these talented proffesionals.