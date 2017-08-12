10 Modern house floor plans to inspire you

If you plan to build a house or apartment, you must in any case set a floor plan. A floor plan is a drawing or a computerized image of the spatial design of the home. Here you can see how the house is to be spatially divided, where the bathroom and where the kitchen is and where windows and doors are planned. A floor plan can help you imagine the living space better. In addition, the exact dimensions can be read from technical drawings with dimensions. Thus the furnishing, the kitchen and the bathroom can already be planned in advance.
In this picture we can see the floor plan of a one-family house with a garage. Through a small corridor the visitor enters a guest bathroom, and then a study room which proceeds into the living room. This living room is equipped with an open kitchen, a dining table and a seating corner. Due to the open construction, the room continues to function and the floor-light windows allow daylight to enter. Although the house is not particularly large, it offers space for everything a dream home should have. The large terrace surrounds almost the entire living area, which makes the interior even more beautiful.
The advantage of a floor plan with room size by square meter is that it helps with the visual presentation of the space. On this floor plan of a modern family house, family and guests are welcomed in a large hallway. Instead of a cellar, the house has a utility room, where washing machine and supplies find their place. In addition to a study room and a small guest bathroom, the spacious living area can be entered through a wing door. In a floor plan, doors should be placed so that you can see in which direction they are opened, so that the furniture can be planned better. Meanwhile, the trend is to integrate an open kitchen into the living and dining area. The kitchen is visually separated from the room by half a kitchen island, which closes with the wall.
The upper floor of this small house consists only of a bedroom and a bathroom. From the floor plan we can see that part of the bedroom was separated by an open wall. In this part, a small seating corner was set up which, in spite of the small space, allowed enough privacy in the bed. The bathroom was ideal with its longish shape. One step leads to a large bathtub and a shower separated from the toilet by a wall. A toilet can be hidden in the bathroom, something hidden, because it is definitely not the most beautiful furnishing of the small wellness oasis.
Previously, the floor plan of a house was represented by a technical drawing. The architects made a lot of effort to draw up the room layout and the dimensions in handwork. Now almost all professionals work with a computer software, which makes it possible to visualize the living space visually better, and furnish it with suitable furniture. This way the buyer or buyer of the object can better imagine what the final result will look like. This bungalow has a complete living space on one floor. A house floor plan without stairs is particularly suitable for people with mobility problems, wheelchair users and children. Since all rooms are on the ground floor, bungalows on most of the ground plans usually look bigger than multi-storey houses. As is often the case, the living room is at the center of the action. This example shows, In contrast to the previous ones, a closed kitchen adjoining the dining area. Since bungalows are usually built without a cellar, the kitchen can be used to enter a large utility room.
Especially when buying a condominium, it may happen that the floor plans are made according to a model or proposed by an architect . But if the new home is still in the early construction phase, the buyer can make some modifications. In this example, we see a before-and-after image in which three rooms have become one. The owner opted for a more open-plan living space, thus providing a larger living and dining area. Before the conversion is privately planned, however, it is necessary to check which walls can be removed. Due to the statics and higher floors, no supporting walls can be worn or omitted.
A penthouse on the rooftop of a metropolis is something special. Especially if it has a large roofed terrace, from which one can throw a wide view over the city. On the ground floor of this luxury apartment we can discover not only the usual rooms, but also a sauna, a steam bath, a dressing room and a lift that goes directly into the apartment. The living area, which in this floor is modestly called hall , offers plenty of space for an open kitchen with kitchen island and everything that belongs to a designer living room. The size of the living space can not be taken from the floor plan. But if you're spoiled for choice between the steam bath and the sauna, you will surely have enough space to feel good.
In warm and tropical parts of the earth, the open living concept is great. Sometimes the houses are completely open so that the living space as well as the kitchen and the dining area are only protected by two outer walls and a roof. On this floor plan we see a window front, which can be opened completely if required. The inhabitants can thus bring the permanently good weather into their living space. This floor plan can also be called a visualization, and gives us a good idea of the construction method.
This ground plan also belongs to a house in the south. The architects allow a pool view for each family member by arranging the bedrooms suitably. The bedrooms are each equipped with a bathroom and can be reached via a long wooden walkway. Also the rest of the house is adapted to a warm climate. An outdoor kitchen, as well as an open living room which combines life in the house with the garden outside.
The spatial representation in a multi-storey dwelling house can be perfectly represented like on this floor plan. Each floor is listed individually, whereby also lower floors are included in the visualization. The extraordinary architecture of this luxury villa makes it clear that the design dreams can almost no longer be set. The ground floor and the first floor have the usual living space (in luxurious furnishing) while the upper floor is crowned by a large roofed terrace and a fantastic view of the pool.
Square is practical and good, but when it comes to extraordinary living experiences, the floor plan of the dream house can also dance out of the box. Instead of straight lines, the room can also have slanted walls which offer the perfect space for cosy sofa corners. The floor plan shows a ground level living area, which by intelligent division offers space for three bedrooms and a large living area. Each bedroom has a private bathroom with shower, while the family bathroom with bathtub is accessible from the hallway. If you cannot get enough of dream houses, check out a luxury penthouse to dream about.