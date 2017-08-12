10 Modern house floor plans to inspire you

Previously, the floor plan of a house was represented by a technical drawing. The architects made a lot of effort to draw up the room layout and the dimensions in handwork. Now almost all professionals work with a computer software, which makes it possible to visualize the living space visually better, and furnish it with suitable furniture. This way the buyer or buyer of the object can better imagine what the final result will look like. This bungalow has a complete living space on one floor. A house floor plan without stairs is particularly suitable for people with mobility problems, wheelchair users and children. Since all rooms are on the ground floor, bungalows on most of the ground plans usually look bigger than multi-storey houses. As is often the case, the living room is at the center of the action. This example shows, In contrast to the previous ones, a closed kitchen adjoining the dining area. Since bungalows are usually built without a cellar, the kitchen can be used to enter a large utility room.