A spacious and fashionable Pune residence

Modern, comfortable yet stylish residences are not always easy to come by. But this home in Pune is an exception. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Sree Balaji Interior, this spacious abode is a combination of elegant light hues, sleek designs, trendy furniture and some very creative touches. Beautiful wall and ceiling panels, brilliant lighting and minimalistic decor add to the attraction of this property. For those looking for a simple yet stylish and comfortable lifestyle. So read on to know more.
A beautifully stencilled border adds tons of charm to the fashionable white TV unit, and it contrasts the dark beige wall too. The TV unit itself is perfect for storing accessories or displaying collectibles.
Wall claddings made of green faux grass and strips of wood add tons of freshness and warmth to the entrance. The sleek slatted wooden bench is perfect for sitting while taking off shoes.
As we venture inside, we come across a wood and white colour palette that is sophisticated yet cosy. Bright lights and wooden ceiling panelling enhance visual appeal and the feeling of openness.
Luxurious white sofas and white and wooden chairs offer comfy seating in the living space. Flowing curtains in cream and white lend a dreamy look here as well. The lighting here is ample yet soothing on the eye.
Ornately filigreed ceiling panels like these lend oodles of class and visual appeal to the home. They are backlit for extra glamour and liven up the cream walls beautifully.
Bold red wall panelling and a stylish set of drawers make this prayer nook charming and inviting. We also love how the divine figurine is backlit for a spiritual vibe.
The media room boasts of creative blue lights and trendy lamps. They jazz up the sober-hued walls and floor nicely. You can host parties here or use this space as a dance floor!
Beautiful red and white curtains and modern furniture make the master bedroom cosy, romantic and welcoming. The reading lights above the side drawers are especially chic. The dark wood of the bed nicely contrasts the cream white walls.
Sleek niches like this one are a great idea for this home, as they hold decorative vases and artefacts easily. This is a very smart way of decorating any home without wasting floor area.
The kid’s room took our breath away with its unique starry night ceiling in dark blue. The cloud shapes are a very adorable touch too and can feed the little one's imagination in many ways.
