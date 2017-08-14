Your browser is out-of-date.

A spacious and fashionable Pune residence

Justwords Justwords
Interior of Residence, Sree Balaji Interior Sree Balaji Interior Modern walls & floors
Loading admin actions …

Modern, comfortable yet stylish residences are not always easy to come by. But this home in Pune is an exception. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Sree Balaji Interior, this spacious abode is a combination of elegant light hues, sleek designs, trendy furniture and some very creative touches. Beautiful wall and ceiling panels, brilliant lighting and minimalistic decor add to the attraction of this property. For those looking for a simple yet stylish and comfortable lifestyle. So read on to know more.

Trendy TV unit

Interior of Residence, Sree Balaji Interior Sree Balaji Interior Modern living room
Sree Balaji Interior

A beautifully stencilled border adds tons of charm to the fashionable white TV unit, and it contrasts the dark beige wall too. The TV unit itself is perfect for storing accessories or displaying collectibles.

Elegant entrance

Interior of Residence, Sree Balaji Interior Sree Balaji Interior Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Sree Balaji Interior

Wall claddings made of green faux grass and strips of wood add tons of freshness and warmth to the entrance. The sleek slatted wooden bench is perfect for sitting while taking off shoes.

Wood and white beauty

Interior of Residence, Sree Balaji Interior Sree Balaji Interior Modern living room
Sree Balaji Interior

As we venture inside, we come across a wood and white colour palette that is sophisticated yet cosy. Bright lights and wooden ceiling panelling enhance visual appeal and the feeling of openness.

Contemporary living

Interior of Residence, Sree Balaji Interior Sree Balaji Interior Modern living room
Sree Balaji Interior

Luxurious white sofas and white and wooden chairs offer comfy seating in the living space. Flowing curtains in cream and white lend a dreamy look here as well. The lighting here is ample yet soothing on the eye.

Glamorous touch!

Interior of Residence, Sree Balaji Interior Sree Balaji Interior Modern walls & floors
Sree Balaji Interior

Ornately filigreed ceiling panels like these lend oodles of class and visual appeal to the home. They are backlit for extra glamour and liven up the cream walls beautifully.

Beautiful prayer nook

Interior of Residence, Sree Balaji Interior Sree Balaji Interior Modern walls & floors
Sree Balaji Interior

Bold red wall panelling and a stylish set of drawers make this prayer nook charming and inviting. We also love how the divine figurine is backlit for a spiritual vibe. 


Stylish lighting

Interior of Residence, Sree Balaji Interior Sree Balaji Interior Modern walls & floors
Sree Balaji Interior

The media room boasts of creative blue lights and trendy lamps. They jazz up the sober-hued walls and floor nicely. You can host parties here or use this space as a dance floor!

Cosy master bedroom

Interior of Residence, Sree Balaji Interior Sree Balaji Interior Modern style bedroom
Sree Balaji Interior

Beautiful red and white curtains and modern furniture make the master bedroom cosy, romantic and welcoming. The reading lights above the side drawers are especially chic. The dark wood of the bed nicely contrasts the cream white walls.

Chic touches

Interior of Residence, Sree Balaji Interior Sree Balaji Interior Modern walls & floors
Sree Balaji Interior

Sleek niches like this one are a great idea for this home, as they hold decorative vases and artefacts easily. This is a very smart way of decorating any home without wasting floor area.

Imaginative kid’s room

Interior of Residence, Sree Balaji Interior Sree Balaji Interior Modern walls & floors
Sree Balaji Interior

The kid’s room took our breath away with its unique starry night ceiling in dark blue. The cloud shapes are a very adorable touch too and can feed the little one's imagination in many ways.  

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


