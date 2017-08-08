24 pictures of small and colourful kitchens

Yellow is a color that is synonymous with sunshine and warmth which is exactly what the heart of your home is in grave need of. Under the bandwidth of yellow, come a number of inflections which are yours to choose from.

First up for the showcase is a mustard centered kitchen. The bold, bright tone is the highlight of this lovely kitchen. When teamed up with neutral hues such as black or white, the right balance of color is created as is displayed in the preceding kitchen.