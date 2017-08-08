Your browser is out-of-date.

24 pictures of small and colourful kitchens

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
Квартира в ЖК Созвездие, 35KVADRATOV 35KVADRATOV Minimalist kitchen Purple/Violet
When it comes to matters of the kitchen, colors are the best way to express the vibrant flavors of the kitchen. To create an energetic and alluring atmosphere in the kitchen look to bright colors that will allow for your kitchen to speak louder than words. With the wide array of colors that are presented to you it's often hard to come to terms with a clear cut decision which is why we've tried our best to color code the best colors that should be making it to your kitchen. 

1. YELLOW

Apartamento Vila Nova Conceição , Asenne Arquitetura Asenne Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Asenne Arquitetura

Asenne Arquitetura
Asenne Arquitetura
Asenne Arquitetura

Yellow is a color that is synonymous with sunshine and warmth which is exactly what the heart of your home is in grave need of. Under the bandwidth of yellow, come a number of inflections which are yours to choose from.

First up for the showcase is a mustard centered kitchen. The bold, bright tone is the highlight of this lovely kitchen. When teamed up with neutral hues such as black or white, the right balance of color is created as is displayed in the preceding kitchen. 

Pantone Yellow

台北黃宅, 直方設計有限公司 直方設計有限公司 Minimalist kitchen
直方設計有限公司

直方設計有限公司
直方設計有限公司
直方設計有限公司

Next on the wonderful palate that the color yellow has to offer, is a vibrant pantone yellow. It is a lighter shade of yellow that is right in the middle of overpowering and mellow, making it the perfect choice for any kitchen. Wooden floors and white tiled kitchen walls fit right in with this hue. 

Canary yellow

Modular kitchen design homify Asian style kitchen
homify

Modular kitchen design

homify
homify
homify

Leaving out on canary yellow would be a grave crime if this kitchen appeals to you in any way. Subtle shades are the best to combine with patterns and elements so as to create a wholesome kitchen. 

2. BLUE

Kitchen designs, Splendid Interior & Designers Pvt.Ltd Splendid Interior & Designers Pvt.Ltd Modern kitchen Cabinetry,Countertop,Property,Tap,Building,Furniture,Kitchen stove,Azure,Kitchen,Kitchen sink
Splendid Interior &amp; Designers Pvt.Ltd

Kitchen designs

Splendid Interior & Designers Pvt.Ltd
Splendid Interior &amp; Designers Pvt.Ltd
Splendid Interior & Designers Pvt.Ltd

Blue is a hue that is often associated with serenity and grace. For the kitchen, blue is an ideal choice as it brightens up the room creating a welcoming, uplifting aura. 

Sapphire blue is chosen as the focal point of this kitchen, while indigo and lighter shades make a presence as well. The  rich glossy varnish adds a unique touch to the feel of this kitchen. 

Cobalt blue

Light Filled Traditional Kitchen Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Classic style kitchen Wood Blue
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry

Light Filled Traditional Kitchen

Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry

Cobalt blue can be teamed up with just about any theme, although rustic centered ones are more favorable. When it comes to this hue, ensure that lighter shades of decor are picked out so there isn't a conflict of shades in the kitchen. 

Sky blue

Residência GV, Pavesi Arquitetura Pavesi Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Pavesi Arquitetura

Pavesi Arquitetura
Pavesi Arquitetura
Pavesi Arquitetura

To create a lighter mood in the kitchen, along with a feeling of belonging, look to sky blue. It works exceptionally well especially in the kitchen because of the dynamics it offers.


3. RED

Tomate, Popstahl Küchen Popstahl Küchen Modern kitchen Iron/Steel Red
Popstahl Küchen

Popstahl Küchen
Popstahl Küchen
Popstahl Küchen

Red is a bolder brighter hue that can be opted for if you're looking to create a kitchen that is loud and appealing, speaking for itself when beckoned upon by gazes of onlookers. 

There are more to matt tones than their relevance in the world of makeup. When matt crimson is the subject at hand, all else plays second fiddle to it as this kitchen displays. 

Lava Red

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

To create a rich, vibrant, energetic atmosphere in the kitchen, pick from the palate of colors offered to you, Lava Red. It is bold and has a certain panache to it that can't be replicated by much else. 

Scarlet

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

For the ultimate pop of color in the heart of your home, choose scarlet. It's bright, it's bold and it brings a certain vibe that you do not want to miss out on at any cost. 

4. CITRUS

Lime green kitchen by A.N.Other Design Republic Limited Modern kitchen
Design Republic Limited

Lime green kitchen by A.N.Other

Design Republic Limited
Design Republic Limited
Design Republic Limited

Synonymous with fresh and vibrant energy is the color citrus which can paint the walls of your kitchen. It's definitely a color that you want to experiment with if you want your kitchen to appear brighter than a thousand suns! 

Apple green is a great way to make a statement as is seen in this kitchen. A nice glossy varnish adds the finishing touches to the marvel that is this kitchen. 

Fern green

homify Tropical style kitchen Wood-Plastic Composite Green
homify

homify
homify
homify

For a paler hue of green that doesn't exactly speak volumes for itself, go for a hint of fern green as does this kitchen. Sticking to white decor would do the trick just fine. 

Natural green

Apartamento POP Manzanares, OPFA Diseños y Arquitectura OPFA Diseños y Arquitectura Modern kitchen
OPFA Diseños y Arquitectura

OPFA Diseños y Arquitectura
OPFA Diseños y Arquitectura
OPFA Diseños y Arquitectura

Look to this impressive kitchen that centers a natural green. The cabins have been chosen to represent this incredible color while the remaining decor comes in a number of colors. Indeed a palate perfect picture!

5. PURPLE

LADY ROSE, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Eclectic style kitchen
STUDIO CERON &amp; CERON

STUDIO CERON & CERON
STUDIO CERON &amp; CERON
STUDIO CERON & CERON

Violet is a color that symbolizes mystery and wonder so picking this hue for your kitchen would help to create an ambience of the same. 

For all you true believers in mystic, here's a kitchen to bring all your fantasy dream houses to life. It's a pop of a wide array of purple hues that are bound to leave your kitchen the talking point of the house. 

Violet

Casa V & Y, Ecourbanismo Ecourbanismo Minimalist kitchen
Ecourbanismo

Ecourbanismo
Ecourbanismo
Ecourbanismo

For a unique elegant touch, violet is a great tone to experiment with. Darker tones tend to symbolize a sort of serenity which would be accentuated by elements that do the same. 

Lilac

CONJUNTO DE COCINAS, Ecourbanismo Ecourbanismo Minimalist kitchen
Ecourbanismo

Ecourbanismo
Ecourbanismo
Ecourbanismo

Lighter colors such a lilac are yet another way to represent your kitchen cabinets. When combined with black or darker shades, a unique touch is added to the kitchen which completes it in its entirety.  

6. PINK

原始廚具 以恩室內裝修設計工程有限公司
以恩室內裝修設計工程有限公司

原始廚具

以恩室內裝修設計工程有限公司
以恩室內裝修設計工程有限公司
以恩室內裝修設計工程有限公司

Pink is a rather rare color to find in the kitchen, however for those who take a liking to the delicate hue, there is nothing stopping you! 

Light shades of pink make for a nice subtle airy presence. You could pick out pink cabins with white tiles to go with or you could also pick out lighter shades of pink for the same.

Plum

Квартира в ЖК Созвездие, 35KVADRATOV 35KVADRATOV Minimalist kitchen Purple/Violet
35KVADRATOV

35KVADRATOV
35KVADRATOV
35KVADRATOV

For a grandeur kitchen, opt for plum hues with a bright glossy varnish. Club your cutlery to match the kitchen cabins if you like as well. 

Baby pink

”鄉村風“ 南法小鄉村風 3貓2奴才的住宅, CKY DECO CKY DECO Country style kitchen
CKY DECO

CKY DECO
CKY DECO
CKY DECO

If you're looking to create a rather rustic looking kitchen, then you are in the presence of just the thing!  Baby pink or a faded pink creates an old looking medieval type of kitchen.  

7. AQUA

2 BHK in country Style Interiors , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Country style kitchen Plywood Green Cabinetry,Property,Building,Countertop,Kitchen,Wood,Shelving,Interior design,Flooring,House
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

2 BHK in country Style Interiors

In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

Synonymous with the ocean and all things natural is the wonderful tone that is Aqua. If you're looking for a way to incorporate it in you're kitchen, then we'll show you exactly how!

Here is a wonderful petite little kitchen which centers the color turquoise. When paired up with brown and white a kitchen of great detail is born. 

Faded aqua

天韻室內設計 homify Country style kitchen
homify

天韻室內設計

homify
homify
homify

A faded shade of aqua can also be a great choice for your kitchen as this picture demonstrates. It has a certain deal of subtlety to it that is impossible to miss out on. 

Dark green

Kitchen eco green Fausti cucine arredamenti Rustic style kitchen
Fausti cucine arredamenti

Kitchen eco green

Fausti cucine arredamenti
Fausti cucine arredamenti
Fausti cucine arredamenti

For a rustic kitchen, pick out this dark green hue to represent the cabinets of your kitchen. 

For more insight on colors that make your home seem larger, visit this ideabook. 

8. CHERRY

Modular Kitchen, Nimble Interiors Nimble Interiors Rustic style kitchen Countertop,Cabinetry,Property,Furniture,Kitchen,Kitchen stove,Flooring,Lighting,Wood,House
Nimble Interiors

Modular Kitchen

Nimble Interiors
Nimble Interiors
Nimble Interiors

Cherry is yet another color to experiment with in the kitchen. The deep tones that the color has to offer can work wonders on the heart of your home. 

This cherry themed kitchen exudes a certain amount of grace that cannot be replicated by much else. 

Maroon

homify Modern kitchen Plywood modular kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Another option for you to choose from is this brilliant maroon themed kitchen. Not only does it look compact and neat, but also graceful in its own little way. 

Peach

Kitchen designs, Splendid Interior & Designers Pvt.Ltd Splendid Interior & Designers Pvt.Ltd Modern kitchen
Splendid Interior &amp; Designers Pvt.Ltd

Kitchen designs

Splendid Interior & Designers Pvt.Ltd
Splendid Interior &amp; Designers Pvt.Ltd
Splendid Interior & Designers Pvt.Ltd

For creating a lighter, welcoming atmosphere, look to peach tones to do the same. Team it with white cabins and you have for yourself a complete kitchen. 

Which colors did we leave out? Let us know! 

Which one did the trick for you?


