How much does a home extension cost?

After a few years of living in a house, everyone feels the need for additional space, and a home extension is the most affordable alternative for making it happen. However, the prospect of getting an extension done is dreaded by most home owners, mostly because of the escalating home extension costs as well as the inconvenience of having to live with the noise and mess during the project.

The fact is that the longer you put off extension plans, the more expensive it gets, as the cost of materials keeps rising. Don’t let hearsay about high extension costs stall your desire to add space to your home to make it more comfortable. It always helps to get estimates from a few professional architects and designers to get a more realistic perspective on the extension costs per sqm, whether you are expanding a living area, a bathroom or a kitchen. Additionally, the costs vary depending on the type of materials used.

To help make the decision easier for you, we’ve put together this ideabook as a guide to what you need to know about house extension costs and the various possibilities.