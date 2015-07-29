5 indoor garden ideas

This beautiful indoor garden allows you to enjoy the aesthetics of a garden while freshening up in the privacy of your bathroom. Imagine dragging yourself out of bed in the morning to go to the bathroom to brush your teeth, and being greeted by this beautiful indoor garden bathed in sunlight. You can also watch the rain shower the plants while you take a shower. It all feels very natural in this bathroom.

Since the garden is only partially sheltered from the rain, it creates a modern air well which ventilates the bathroom and keeps the air fresh. Airwells used to be a common feature of tropical houses, however most modern houses have forgotten about this refreshing idea.

Having greenery and flowers around generally improves our psychological functioning and well-being. If you're the kind of person that finds inspiration in the shower, then this indoor garden will do even more to relax you and let the creative juices flow.