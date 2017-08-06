26 fantastic ideas for small kitchens

Kitchens are the heart of our homes. From the smell of brewed coffee, the aromas of different herbs to the delicious smell of cinnamon and sugar from freshly baked goodies, we experience wonderful moments in a kitchen. We tell our children stories here, when they are back from school. We forge plans for the future along with our partners. We dry tears.

All this happens in small kitchens as much as they do in large living rooms, which is why we focus on the former today. In small kitchens, usually the disadvantages catch our eye. However, some miniature kitchens can look great and be functional. We show you how, right now!