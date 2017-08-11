6 Modern tile laying patterns

In public spaces, this tile laying pattern is found in many places and is particularly evident in the architecture of historical buildings. Just think of the industrial buildings of the late 19th and early 20th century, whose exterior and interior walls were composed in the same pattern. Also in the expansion of hospitals and clinics of that time, the laying of room walls was based on the laying of tiles. The same applies to many metro stations of European metropolises, the walls of which are covered in this way. Metro tiles, which we otherwise only knew from subway stations, are increasingly moving into kitchens and bathrooms . The appeal lies in the industrial flair, which is enhanced by high-quality ceramic tiles and impressively impresses in the bathroom design. To move away from this model and to put tiles in a modern style, you have the following options:

Joint color: Anyone who wants to use this traditional pattern for modern tile laying can use the joint colors. In many colors, interstices can be designed and combined with metro tiles. Especially in an unusual joint color like red or black the laying pattern is emphasized in an innovative way.

Half-dressing: The tiles are laid at regular intervals to the adjacent tiles and the staircase steps are used for the pattern.

Third division, quarter dressing and others: If you use these offset possibilities with the modern tiles, the final result will show in a more irregular picture. By dividing the width of the tile into three, four or more sections, the distances between the tiles are reduced when laying. Before installing the wall or floor tiles, we recommend to make a small sketch showing the laying pattern as a complete picture.

Wilder Verband: This pattern is probably the king's discipline of modern tile laying, which presents itself in an even more irregular sequence. Here, ceramic tiles of different widths form a line, which is still offset above and below.