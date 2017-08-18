Your browser is out-of-date.

An eye-catching 3bhk Pune flat designed in 20 lakh rupees

La tierra,Pune, H interior Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Glass White
Pune is a beautiful city that combines trendy styles with traditional touches in its constructions. Showcasing this spirit in the La Tierra project, the team of interior designers and decorators at H Interior Design have left no stone unturned to bring the best of both worlds together in this apartment. Warm, earthy tones have been combined with pops of green and other lively hues to make each room special. The furniture is stylish, sleek and very comfortable. The lighting is soft yet practical and offers the perfect background for the furnishing and decor. Let’s take a tour of this charmingly appointed residence and see for ourselves how the designers have achieved the best of everything with elan.

Sleek and classy

La tierra,Pune, H interior Design Modern dining room
Cushioned benches are a creative choice to accompany the elegant dining table. Whites and creams make for a very relaxing atmosphere here.

Eye-catching entry

Name plate H interior Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Glass White name plate
This attractive nameplate in backlit frosted glass is an indication of the trendy décor waiting for you inside. It makes a warm impression on guests too.

Soothing atmosphere

Master Bedroom H interior Design Modern conservatory Beige
A neutral colour palette creates a sense of calm and relaxation in the master bedroom. Cosy textiles add to the inviting feel here.

Trendy storage

La tierra,Pune, H interior Design Modern style bedroom Glass
The simplicity of the side table is beautifully balanced by the chicness of the pebbled panel and designer shelves. This way, a lot of floor area has been saved too.

Simple and stylish

La tierra,Pune, H interior Design Modern style bedroom White
Neat linear furniture is teamed with a mirror-panelled wardrobe and set off by dark wooden flooring. Minimalism is the key to success in this bedroom. 

A cheerful look

La tierra,Pune, H interior Design Modern style bedroom
The energetic wallpaper here brings vivacity to this cosy column of shelves. The one-off green shelf is a very lively touch.


A rustic theme

La tierra,Pune, H interior Design Modern bathroom
The bathroom has a strong rustic appeal with textured walls and floor. We love the unique sink as well.

Sophisticated dining and kitchen

La tierra,Pune, H interior Design Modern kitchen
The elegant white dining table contrasts with the black kitchen countertop that looks classy with its trendy appliances and accessories. Simple designs pair with mellow lighting for a welcoming ambiance here. 

Colourful and energising

La tierra,Pune, H interior Design Modern style bedroom Green
A combination of colours, materials and a pretty lamp brings warmth and vitality to this bedroom. The padded headboard is a luxurious touch.

The vibrant nest

La tierra,Pune, H interior Design Modern style bedroom
A riot of bright colours makes this bedroom such a happy place! Decor has been kept minimal to let the bold colour shine.

Innovative lighting

La tierra,Pune, H interior Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Ingenious floor lighting and a pebbled border – how ingenious!

Silver splendour

La tierra,Pune, H interior Design Modern living room White
Cool, elegant white and clean lines – an evergreen combination! Trendy seating, sleek designs and a textured panel for the TV are notable aspects.

Classy comfort

La tierra,Pune, H interior Design Modern living room
The trendy coffee table and rug create a strikingly modern monochromatic picture in this family room. The sofa features tufted backrest, which is classy, and the lighting is soft for a relaxing vibe.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


