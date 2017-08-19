A gorgeous ethnic house in Bangalore

When you own a spacious property, you must have a décor to match! A team of expert architects from Sandarbh in Bangalore rose to the challenge to craft a spectacular residence! The décor in Temple Bells is a proud example of Indian heritage woven on a contemporary loom. The lavish use of wood, earthy hues, ethnic sculptures and indoor greens make this abode a must see. While the house looks classy on the outside with its red and white combination, the interior are warm and cosy. The furniture is a mix of tradition and modernism and add to the attarction. Let’s take a tour of this stunning house!