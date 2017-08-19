A gorgeous ethnic house in Bangalore

When you own a spacious property, you must have a décor to match! A team of expert architects from Sandarbh in Bangalore rose to the challenge to craft a spectacular residence! The décor in Temple Bells is a proud example of Indian heritage woven on a contemporary loom. The lavish use of wood, earthy hues, ethnic sculptures and indoor greens make this abode a must see. While the house looks classy on the outside with its red and white combination, the interior are warm and cosy. The furniture is a mix of tradition and modernism and add to the attarction. Let’s take a tour of this stunning house!
The varying colours, textures and volumes of the façade add to its appeal. A pretty gate leads you to the beautifully paved grounds and a shaded entrance.
The house looks impressive, located on a large plot of land. The white walls and pretty red sunshades make for a charming combination.
We love the rustic charm of the grassy stone path! The entrance door looks inviting too with a charming brass bell on its side.
A white and brown patio is complemented beautifully by a well-manicured garden. You can relax here, admire nature and breathe in fresh air whenever you want.
Illumination at night creates a magical environment. The garden is cleverly lit to ensure safety while walking around.
This view of the living area reveals a strong emphasis on Indian heritage coupled with stylish designs and elegant woodwork. Lush indoor greens lend a hint of freshness here.
The living area flows easily into the decorative space with the statue. This makes the home look open, expansive and it eases communication too.
Indoor plants are a lovely addition to any house and contrast beautifully with the brass statue. The Buddha figurine also lends serenity to the home.
A round dining table with carved wooden chairs and contemporary paintings forms a cosy dining area. The lighting is mellow for a soothing effect.
This intricately carved idol of Sri Krishna is sure to be the highlight of the house! Pretty vases for flowers, artistic lamps and greens add to the inviting atmosphere.
This serene space with carved pillars and a creatively designed roof is ideal for worship. The yellow and red colour combination of the temple is very lively.
The staircase is stylishly designed and teams well with the herringbone parquet and wooden furniture. The bright yellow wall on the left is attractive as well.
The burnt orange notes in the spacious bedroom create a vibrant ambience. The sleeping area and seating area are subtly demarcated by different flooring, trendily curved.
Lots of windows for light and air, warm brown wood and bright colours – the perfect combination for a comfortable, attractive bedroom. The traditional furniture keeps the charm of bygone days alive.
This little seat is a quaint idea for the reading nook! There is ample influx of natural light and the wooden shelf is simple yet chic.
Flowers are nature’s jewels and a lovely way to decorate the exterior of the house. They brighten up the grey concrete walls as well and paint a welcoming picture for guests.
