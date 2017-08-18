A creative and stylish home in Bangalore

Luxurious and comfortable décor in a spacious residence is something that dreams are made of. The team of architects at Sandarbh undertook a lavish project in Bangalore and converted the house to a veritable work of art, with a strong emphasis on staying close to nature. Wood has been liberally used in this home for a warm and elegant look, while large glass windows bring in tons of sunlight. The furniture is a stylish mix of modern and vintage, while the terrace is expansive, lush and refreshing. The owners love indoor greenery as well, which will become apparent as you take the tour. Let’s take a look!