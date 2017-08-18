A creative and stylish home in Bangalore

Luxurious and comfortable décor in a spacious residence is something that dreams are made of. The team of architects at Sandarbh undertook a lavish project in Bangalore and converted the house to a veritable work of art, with a strong emphasis on staying close to nature. Wood has been liberally used in this home for a warm and elegant look, while large glass windows bring in tons of sunlight. The furniture is a stylish mix of modern and vintage, while the terrace is expansive, lush and refreshing. The owners love indoor greenery as well, which will become apparent as you take the tour. Let’s take a look!
Dark wooden furniture together with elegant sofas and large paintings on the wall make for a sophisticated living area. The wooden beams on the ceiling and the wooden part of the floor make for additional warmth and sophistication.
The bar area is demarcated by a different flooring and ceiling, the theme being natural wood. The furniture is vintage and classy, while the drapes at the large window look regal.
The rich wooden bar counter and matching chairs have a vintage appeal. This space is perfect for unwinding with a drink or remembering bygone days!
This passage looks bright and airy, with an attractive floor below and wooden beams above. Inbuilt wooden storage on the left is a very smart utilisation of idle space.
The large windows bring natural light and fresh air to the dining area. Once again, classy and vintage wooden furniture and glossy flooring make for a very inviting picture.
The dark wooden furniture has a rich look that balances the simplicity of the area. The cabinet is very functional and can come in handy for storing crockery and cutlery.
A beautiful wrought iron gate surrounded by greenery makes for a wonderful welcome! The plants ensure that the air stays fresh at all times and the guests get a warm feel.
The elegant wooden staircase charts a regal ascent to the upper floor! Indoor greens add freshness to this space, while paintings add character.
The staircase is a good focal point for a little garden. The presence of tablas make for a traditional touch.
The different textures of the walls contrast the richness of wood nicely and indicate an eye for detail. As you go up, you can admire the indoor garden better as well.
We love the pretty lamp hanging above and the little lights along the staircase. The latticed roof also helps in flooding this space with lots of sunlight.
The play of lights and the potted plants give a charming look to the staircase.
Classy furniture and a cosy bed make this spacious bedroom delightful. Wood lends tons of warmth here, while the white walls make the room appear big and bright.
What a gorgeous bedroom, with convenient and stylish storage along one wall. The wooden storage unit is perfect for countless books and other collectibles, but it doesn't waste floor area.
This is a wonderful example of a carefully planned décor – luxuriously furnished yet simple. We love the glass doors along one wall that connect the room with the outdoors and bring in oodles of natural light!
As in the other living spaces, this bedroom is also spacious and stylish. The four-poster bed looks very vintage and charming, while the view of the garden is truly stunning.
Features like recessed lights and track lighting are a modern touch against the classic charm of the room. The table lamps are very traditional though.
The bathroom is no less – look at the trendy bathtub and fittings, and the lovely plant arrangements. There is ample space for moving around and relaxing in the softly-lit space.
The stylish washbasin, accessories and dark wooden floor make this a bathroom no one will want to leave! The wood and cream colour palette is timeless, warm and inviting too.
A house is incomplete without a bit of space outdoors! And you can see how beautifully furnished it is.
This patio is perfect for relaxing with your morning coffee or evening tea! Lush green grass, gorgeous white railing and oodles of fresh air make this a stunning spot.
Small details like the little blue lamp and choice of flowers make a lot of difference to this home. The shingled roof above the glass doors looks very pretty too.
A beautifully manicured garden with a touch of wilderness is ideal! Look how plants of various sizes and creepers have been introduced here for a lively look and feel.
The strategic placement of classic and luxurious elements within a simple setting has been ably done by the team at Sandarbh.
