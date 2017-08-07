A Trivandrum house built with just Rs.30 lakhs

How do you build a modern and beautiful home with a small budget? You may think it’s impossible, given the current real estate prices, but at homify, we are continuously searching for ideas to inspire you. Today, we take you on a tour of a lovely three-bedroom house in Trivandrum, in the southern Indian state of Kerala, to show you that you can achieve the impossible with a budget as low as Rs.30 lakhs.
Join us as we look at this home from inside and outside to discover it’s simple and functional features that have modernity infused into the design to make it stunning and comfortable.
From the outside, the straight lines and the white walls give this home a contemporary edge, especially standing beside homes with the sloping roof structure that is typical of traditional homes in Kerala. Wood provides a warm contrast to the stark white and can be seen in the doors, window frames and balcony railing. The grids in the panelled windows are replicated in the balcony railing as well as the covered car port, bringing a synergy in the exterior design.
When the size of the plot is small, designing a home with two levels helps to create larger and airier rooms.
A closer look at the main entrance reveals how the combination of natural materials such as wood and granite helps to bring understated sophistication to an area. The choice of panelled windows ensures that the interiors benefit from natural light. The use of double doors at the main entrance brings a modern interpretation to the double door entrance design that is seen in most traditional homes in the area.
Like with most modern homes in India, combining the living and dining rooms into a single area helps to enhance the sense of spaciousness. As you can see, the use of white on the walls and flooring, as well as the ample natural light coming in through the panelled windows, keeps the interiors looking fresh and bright.
When you have a small space to work with, efficient design is the key to making the home look spacious and uncluttered. A hand wash area is built in between the structural columns near the dining area to save space and provide additional storage. The dark-brown cabinets not only present a striking contrast but also add a sense of depth to the area.
The stairs leading to the upper level is placed in a corner of the ground floor, and the design uses three angular bends to save space. Additionally, storage cabinets are built into the dead space beneath the stairs to make the most of every available inch. Besides the straight lines in the design, the use of wood, steel and natural stone brings a modern look to the stairs.
The guest bedroom, which is located on the ground floor, is spacious and well-lit with ample natural light invited in through the windows. The wardrobe has a mirror on one of the doors, which reflects the area and makes the room look larger than it is. Wooden flooring adds a warm element to the room.
The small kitchen follows an L-shaped layout to optimise the available space. Grey is a neutral shade that is popularly used in minimalist design, and in this kitchen, it infuses modernity. The iron grill on the windows is a practical feature designed to keep the kitchen secure.
We now move to the upper level, where the landing area at the end of the staircase is large enough to be used as a family seating space for casual conversations or reading a book and relaxing.
With almost the same dimensions as the guest bedroom, the master bedroom, on the first floor, is spacious and bright. The lovely view of the tree canopies from the windows is a bonus feature. The light from the panelled windows as well as the reflection from the mirror on the wardrobe door makes the room appear larger than it is, while the white tiles on the floor add to the airy feel of the room.
Lastly, we visit the children’s bedroom, which is slightly smaller than the other two bedrooms. However, the large windows bring brightness that distracts from the size of the room. This room too has a mirror on the wardrobe to reflect the area and enhance the feeling of spaciousness.
Aren’t you inspired to build your own house after seeing this cosy and modern one? For more ideas about designing small homes, see A warm and inviting small family home.