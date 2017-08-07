A Trivandrum house built with just Rs.30 lakhs

How do you build a modern and beautiful home with a small budget? You may think it’s impossible, given the current real estate prices, but at homify, we are continuously searching for ideas to inspire you. Today, we take you on a tour of a lovely three-bedroom house in Trivandrum, in the southern Indian state of Kerala, to show you that you can achieve the impossible with a budget as low as Rs.30 lakhs.

Join us as we look at this home from inside and outside to discover it’s simple and functional features that have modernity infused into the design to make it stunning and comfortable.