Cheerful décor for a weekend retreat in Bangalore

Imagine the joy of getting away from the daily grind by unwinding at your lavish weekend home! It is precious right? When the interior designers and decorators at Kriya Living undertook this project in Bangalore, they zeroed in with a focus on elegant designer interiors with luxurious materials against a simple, clean, contemporary setting. Modern furniture, neat and simple designs, brilliant lighting, and a gorgeous terrace make this residence one of a kind. Premium quality materials, pops of lively hues like orange and electric blue and minimalistic decor make this home very attractive. Let’s take a tour and see for ourselves!