Cheerful décor for a weekend retreat in Bangalore

Imagine the joy of getting away from the daily grind by unwinding at your lavish weekend home! It is precious right? When the interior designers and decorators at Kriya Living undertook this project in Bangalore, they zeroed in with a focus on elegant designer interiors with luxurious materials against a simple, clean, contemporary setting. Modern furniture, neat and simple designs, brilliant lighting, and a gorgeous terrace make this residence one of a kind. Premium quality materials, pops of lively hues like orange and electric blue and minimalistic decor make this home very attractive. Let’s take a tour and see for ourselves!
Natural light and fresh air can easily be obtained through the sliding doors behind the curtains! The colour of the track lighting can be altered as per the mood here.
The combination of dark sofas, orange armchairs and a matching chandelier complements the floor here perfectly. Adding quirkiness, the changing colour of the track lighting on the ceiling is a surprise! There is ample space to move around and large windows bring in lots of sunlight too.
An accent wall is a trendy feature in any modern house. The textured wall behind the television unit adds style to the décor as a result. The floating shelves on the side are perfect for showcasing collectibles and family photos.
The kitchen boasts of a vibrant, energetic ambience with its interesting medley of colours. The lively mosaic backsplash is balanced by shades of grey, black, brown and orange, with the entire space illuminated by a trendy ceiling light. The window in the corner also brings in ample sunlight.
The lower kitchen cabinets are a designer beauty with a striking veneer finish, while the overhead cabinets are elegantly glass-fronted so that you can see what's inside easily. The mosaic black and orange backsplash adds a lively note to the ambience. Everything has been designed sleekly to flaunt a modern aura.
The rich sheen of these elegant electric blue chairs contrasts well with the dark wooden table and false ceiling. Mellow golden lighting creates the perfect mood here.
This artistically crafted wall looks imposing and adds grandeur to the décor. Its textured finish and traditional carvings keep the ethnic charm alive.
What a burst of colours to contrast with the elegant white walls! Blue, white and red make for a fun and marine-like ambiance here, while the striped touches on the headboard and closet are unique. The bed especially wows with its design, as it is space-saving in nature.
The mix of colours, stylish bed and trendy side tables with elegant lamps all come together to make this bedroom a cosy and energising sanctuary. Soft vibrant cushions liven up the neutral setting and warm wooden floor nicely.
What better arrangement for watching a movie than in the comfort of your bedroom? The plush blue sofa and accent wall with shelves look striking in combination with the long study desk and TV unit. The blue sofa lends a lively touch to the warm and mellow setting.
Here is another view of this pretty bedroom. You can see that it is spacious, softly lit for a romantic feel, and decorated minimally.
Sophisticated and charming, the delicate hues of this simple bedroom are enhanced by the rich wooden floor. The printed cushions lend a snazzy touch here.
The mirror above this uber stylish black washbasin reflects a dramatic picture on the wall behind. The lighting is subtle yet ample, so that your daily routine is comfortable and easy.
What better way to enjoy nature in the city than by having a terrace garden! It is expansive and lined with faux grass carpeting for a refreshing look.
Throw a party or unwind in peace – this space is perfect for both! The wooden surfaces are a warm addition, while the gazebo style structure offers shade when needed. The electric blue table is an eccentric touch.
Check out the textured rustic wall and ingenious lighting system in this part of the terrace! The wooden counter is very contemporary as well.
The slatted design of this gazebo together with the attractive bench and the view of trees beyond makes this a sight for sore eyes. The dark wooden platform on the floor is very cosy and inviting too.
Practise yoga or frolic on the faux grass here. Or you can throw an outdoor party here as well, by simply adding some beanbags and cushions.
Open the sliding doors here and enjoy nature! They are the perfect connection between the interior and outdoors. Made with glass, these allow you to admire nature even when they are closed during rains.
The Kriya Living team has used innovative ideas and splashes of colour to maximum effect to create an exciting contemporary residence for the weekend.
