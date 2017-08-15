A modern and elegant apartment in Bangalore

The third bedroom is a fine example of the statement that less is more. Playing with a simple brown and white colour palette, the team of designers has created a charming, restful space for the tired Bengaluru resident. The patterned headboard is the key accent of the room, creating a sense of luxury within a simple décor. The wooden floor, heavy drapes and light curtains contribute a beautiful medley of textures.

The professional team of decorators at Vivek Shankar Design Partnership has fashioned a charming abode where modern style meets old-world charm through a clever play of textures and designs.

