A modern and elegant apartment in Bangalore

The city of Bengaluru is a fascinating blend of the modern and the traditional. This IT hub attracts people from all spheres of life and the city thrums with energy and activity. Given the hectic pace of life, a comfortable home becomes a necessity – a cosy residence that allows you to relax and unwind and at the same time recharges your batteries and fills you with energy for the following day. We will see today how the architects at Vivek Shankar Design Partnership fulfilled the need of the modern Bengaluru resident with a beautiful interior decor in a Salarpuria apartment. Let’s take the tour!
The living and dining areas flow seamlessly together, separated only by a discreet demarcation created by the L-shape of the vibrant sofa, the colour of which contrasts beautifully with the neutral colour palette. The white coffee table is a sleek, modern element that pairs well with the elegant marble floor and unique patterned wall. The dining area is illuminated by recessed lights and a chandelier that will cast a marvellous effect in the evening. The dining table matches the dark wood of the doors and contrasts stylishly with the white cabinets. The blinds at the end conceal large windows that permit natural light and fresh air within.
A bedroom should be a restful, attractive space and this room more than meets the mark. The richness of the purple bedlinen and matching accent wall and rug is heightened by a gorgeous backlit headboard and delicate white curtains. The white cupboards and desk round off the décor with their smart, sleek appearance.
Here is another bedroom that through a simple combination of minimum colours and textures creates the ambience of a cosy, luxurious haven. Note the use of different textures of brown for the headboard, cupboard and curtains that contrast so stylishly with the textures of white in the bedlinen, curtains and lovely patterned walls. The use of a wooden frame for curtains to surround the bed adds a note of old-world charm to the décor, while the rich purple settee in one corner adds a vibrant note that enlivens the space.
The third bedroom is a fine example of the statement that less is more. Playing with a simple brown and white colour palette, the team of designers has created a charming, restful space for the tired Bengaluru resident. The patterned headboard is the key accent of the room, creating a sense of luxury within a simple décor. The wooden floor, heavy drapes and light curtains contribute a beautiful medley of textures.
The professional team of decorators at Vivek Shankar Design Partnership has fashioned a charming abode where modern style meets old-world charm through a clever play of textures and designs.
