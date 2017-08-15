A luxury apartment in Ahmedabad

Owning a luxury apartment is a dream for many, and if you have the good fortune to be the proud owner of a lovely residence then it is a good idea to take the help of a team of professional decorators to ensure that your dream residence is as exclusive as possible! Today we’re going to see how the interior designers and decorators at Studio R Designs crafted a gorgeous trendy residence in Ahmedabad using earthy tones and natural materials for a rustic look. Materials like wood and brick give the residence a traditional rustic ambience while contemporary designs convert it to a modern marvel. Let’s have a look at this beautiful home!
Decked out in neutral beige tones with only the carpet adding a splash of colour, the family room is a soothing and elegant environment. The furniture is neat and stylish, designed in trendy fashion with the centrepieces on the sleek wooden coffee table adding rustic pizzazz. The lamp contributes a quirky touch.
Placing nature’s beauty and modernity side by side, Studio R Designs have crafted a rustic paradise within a trendy apartment. The focus on sober beige and brown hues makes for sophisticated luxury while the ingeniously designed furniture lends an aura of richness that matches the exclusive tone of the apartment.
The unique entrance to the house has a bold arrangement of wooden sections that is calculated to amaze visitors and arouse curiosity as to the décor within!
The dark wooden furniture and rustic floor comes together to make a stylish statement in the kitchen. The floating shelves and gleaming modern appliances look sleek, trendy, and practical while the breakfast bar is ideal for an informal meal.
With a likeness of the Buddha dominating the seating arrangement, this space exudes calm and relaxation. The chairs, table and lamp are innovatively designed—rustic wood gets a trendy makeover!
The striking lighting arrangement on the ceiling is an ingenious idea that catches and holds the eye! Teamed with the creative wall art, innovatively designed lamp, rustic table and plush sofa, this living area is a delightful space in which to relax!
This space has a fairy-tale look with the little lights twinkling from the creatively designed slatted ceiling and the charming lamp above the chairs. What a fascinating way to bring magic to a room with a rustic wooden floor and jute furniture! The round potted plant in one corner adds freshness and prettiness to the ambience while the curtains open to let in an abundance of natural light and fresh air.
The elegantly designed rustic bathroom showcases trendy sanitary ware encased in brick and complemented with grey walls and large mirrors. The floating shelf below the washbasin is a handy space for storage.