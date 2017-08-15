A luxury apartment in Ahmedabad

Decked out in neutral beige tones with only the carpet adding a splash of colour, the family room is a soothing and elegant environment. The furniture is neat and stylish, designed in trendy fashion with the centrepieces on the sleek wooden coffee table adding rustic pizzazz. The lamp contributes a quirky touch.

Placing nature’s beauty and modernity side by side, Studio R Designs have crafted a rustic paradise within a trendy apartment. The focus on sober beige and brown hues makes for sophisticated luxury while the ingeniously designed furniture lends an aura of richness that matches the exclusive tone of the apartment.

