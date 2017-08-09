A 3bhk apartment in Vadodara

This fabulous apartment has the incredible taste of India masterfully incorporated into the design. The home is spiced up with a variety of modern and ethnically inspired artwork and decorations, creating an environment rich in flavour. Although the apartment is fancifully decorated with many elegant little details, it remains simple, laid-back and cosy. The professionals from Zeal Arch Designs have clearly demonstrated their talent in creating the perfect home for the modern Indian family. The apartment is nicely laid out with a small pooja room at the heart of the home, a comfy living room, bright bathrooms and simple bedrooms. There's a lot to learn from this design team and we hope the tour of this home will inspire many great ideas for your home.