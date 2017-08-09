A 3bhk apartment in Vadodara

This fabulous apartment has the incredible taste of India masterfully incorporated into the design. The home is spiced up with a variety of modern and ethnically inspired artwork and decorations, creating an environment rich in flavour. Although the apartment is fancifully decorated with many elegant little details, it remains simple, laid-back and cosy. The professionals from Zeal Arch Designs have clearly demonstrated their talent in creating the perfect home for the modern Indian family. The apartment is nicely laid out with a small pooja room at the heart of the home, a comfy living room, bright bathrooms and simple bedrooms. There's a lot to learn from this design team and we hope the tour of this home will inspire many great ideas for your home.
Size is not everything. As they say, it's not the size, it's what you do with it. This cleverly laid out kitchen is clearly efficient and has all the little kitchen work spaces at arms reach, making it convenient and a delight to use. We also love the little details in this kitchen like the beautiful Indian clay jar for water. It feels wholesome and cosy.
This beautifully decorated foyer gives a colourful greeting and a warm invitation to the home. The painting on the wall, the ethnic chic vases and the little glass Krishna statue shine brightly as they are lighted up by spotlights, highlighting the decorations even more.
These intricately designed vases stand out with the white frames of the shelf and the wooden background don't they? The design of this foyer has obviously been ingeniously created to bring attention to the beautiful pieces on display, making the most out of them and enhancing their beauty.
The classic picture on the wall is given a modern twist by a similar filtered picture placed below it, like a sort of reflection. This adds a new dimension to the cheery picture on the wall and more colour to the wall.
This simple and elegant pooja space adjacent to the living room brings traditional Indian values to the home and makes it soulful. The bright yellow table cloth and Indian cushions add colour to this little corner too.
The neutral colour scheme of this minimalist living room sets the perfect tone for its straight lines and edges. And the pinkish hue of the wall strikes a harmonious balance in this earthy living room, making it warm and cosy.
The modern stone slab TV wall is highlighted with spotlights while the traditional design of old Indian homes with the sink in the hallway adds cultural sense to this home. We like to wash our hands before we eat so that we can lick our fingers afterwards, and this design has definitely put some thought into that—sensible, practical design that hits the spot! We love it!
There's something about these pictures on the wall that just captivates your attention doesn't it? It's almost as if the lights on the wall are adding those orbs of light in the pictures. A lovely visual distraction that will make any wall bright and alive!
A good kitchen is one with plenty of storage space, and it's also the trick to keeping kitchens neat and tidy.
A common washbasin indicates a well-thought out design, and this unique multi-coloured washbasin is so beautiful, it could be an art piece on it's own.
This bedroom is dominated by a neutral colour palette with a splash of romance that those sexy bed covers pull off really well. It's all about working with contrast.
The classic dressing tables rarely have full length mirrors, and that is quite annoying don't you think? Well finally, here it is, the dressing table of your dreams. The large mirror also adds the illusion of more space to the bedroom.
We love the idea of having a window just by the head of the bed. It gives the room a nice airy feeling. The classic black railings of the windows also add a touch of nostalgia to this simple bedroom.
The master bedroom is spacious and has a simple neutral colour scheme. Abstract patterns on the curtains add visual interest to the minimally decorated bedroom.
The earthy tone of the tiled walls in the bathroom brings continuity in design to the attached bathroom as it matches the neutral colour scheme of the master bedroom.
We hope you've been inspired by the tour of this amazing apartment. For more inspiration and ideas, have a look at a fantastic Indian apartment.