This fashionable Pune 3bhk flat was designed in 18 lakh rupees

The interior designers and decorators at H Interior Design bring you a very modern and stylish apartment in Pune today. Equipped with three bedrooms, this flat is spacious, trendily furnished and soothingly lit. Dark wooden elements appear in many places for elegance and warmth, while the colour palette becomes livelier as we move from the common areas to the bedrooms. The children’s bedroom is especially snazzy and attractive, while space has been smartly used in this apartment for storage needs.