This fashionable Pune 3bhk flat was designed in 18 lakh rupees

The interior designers and decorators at H Interior Design bring you a very modern and stylish apartment in Pune today. Equipped with three bedrooms, this flat is spacious, trendily furnished and soothingly lit. Dark wooden elements appear in many places for elegance and warmth, while the colour palette becomes livelier as we move from the common areas to the bedrooms. The children’s bedroom is especially snazzy and attractive, while space has been smartly used in this apartment for storage needs.
This image clearly shows how the living area merges with the dining and the temple seamlessly. Beige, cream and dark wood dominate the dining too, and mellow lighting makes for a calm mood. This layout allows for easy communication when a party is on.
Soft golden lighting, a modern beige couch, a dark wooden TV unit and an eccentric high chair make the living space welcoming and relaxing. There is ample space to move about and unwind or entertain guests.
As we take a closer look, we see how colourful cushions and a striped rug add life to the space. The L-shaped sofa can accommodate quite a few people at the same time. The coffee table is very contemporary and simple.
This stylish wooden partition helps in separating the dining from the flat’s entrance easily, without hampering visual openness. The sleek shoe cabinet is placed intelligently against the partition, while the chandelier and red vase glam up the space.
Beautifully filigreed panels, dark wood and gentle golden lighting make the temple ideal for meditation and serenity. It is a smart utilisation of idle space as well.
Glossy black countertops contrast the smooth white cabinets in this spacious kitchen smartly, while modern appliances and dark mosaic tiles add to the convenience and character of this space. The bright lights under the overhead cabinets are ideal for getting chores done in the evening.
Red, black and cream make for a very exciting and romantic combination in this minimalist bedroom. The soft lighting is an added plus and can help you relax from the moment you enter the room.
We love how an odd corner in this room has been devoted to the organisation of statues and vases. The dark wooden shelf has inbuilt lights and looks very contemporary.
A fashionable headboard and trendy wall shelves are the highlights of this bedroom. The printed pillows and a hint of hot pink on the duvet lend life here.The white headboard is subtly embossed and looks very fashionable.
Yellow, white, black and shades of grey make for a very cheerful and interesting look in the kid’s room. The beds are sleek yet comfy, and the letters G and V represent the kids’ initials in a very unique way. We also love how a sleek storage unit has been placed between the two beds for storing essentials.
The wall opposite the beds has been devoted to fashionable grey and yellow storage. The compact study unit has close access to the fancy shelves in the corner. It is inspiring how so much functionality can be ensured in a single room without wasting any floor area.
Protected with grille and sliding glass windows, the large and bright balcony is perfect for relaxing, enjoying tea or reading. The L-shaped wooden seating features cabinets underneath, while vibrant cushions and pots add character and comfort here.
Textured tiles on the wall, a backlit mirror and a jazzy sink make this bathroom a visually arresting space. Though it is compact, it doesn't lack in style at all!
